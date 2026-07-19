Bikini-Clad Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare Photos With Baby Son and Husband on Lavish Trip to Tahiti: Photos 

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Gisele Bündchen showed off her bikini body during a family trip to Tahiti on Instagram on Saturday, July 18. The model, 45, posted a rare snap of her 1-year-old son, as well as her husband Joaquim Valente and her two other kids — Benjamin Rein, 16, and Vivian Lake, 13. Bündchen shares her older children with ex-husband Tom Brady.

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Gisele Bündchen's Son Was Born in February 2025

Source: @gisele/Instagram Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bündchen met in 2021.

"What a special place!☀️✨ Que lugar especial!," the catwalk queen captioned the social media gallery of her vacation. One snap featured her youngest son — whose name has yet to be revealed — holding onto her hand as she rocked a white two-piece and they peered out into the ocean.

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Source: @gisele/Instagram The supermodel donned a skimpy white bikini on her trip.

Another photo saw Bündchen and Valente, 38, wearing French Polynesian outfits and dancing to the music being played by drummers. Other pics showed the array of fresh fruit on the island, as well as clips of her family swimming in the rich blue sea. Another snap had the Jjiu-jitsu instructor holding onto his young son as they watched sting rays swim around.

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Gisele Bündchen Married Joaquim Valente Last Year

Source: @gisele/Instagram Gisele Bündchen and her family happily danced on their vacay.

Bündchen and Valente welcomed their son in February 2025, and tied the knot in Florida in December of that year. They met in December 2021, when she began to attend classes at Valente's self-defense school. “[Marriage] didn’t change their day-to-day life in a big way, but it made things feel more meaningful,” a source told People earlier this year. “It was a very special moment for them to celebrate with close family and friends. They’ll joke about it and say, ‘Now we’ve been married for two months, now three months.’ It’s still new, but it already feels like they’ve built so much together in a short time," the insider went on.

Source: MEGA Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were married for 13 years.