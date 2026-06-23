Billy Bush Weighs in on Gisele Bündchen's Controversial Father's Day Post: 'No Love' to Tom Brady
June 23 2026, Updated 7:52 a.m. ET
Billy Bush is weighing in after Gisele Bündchen’s latest social media tribute stirred conversation online.
On his podcast, “Hot Mics with Billy Bush,” the media personality pointed out that Bündchen focused her message on her father and her husband, Joaquim Valente, while skipping any recognition of Tom Brady.
“No mention of Tom Brady, whom Gisele shared two kids with,” Bush said, referring to Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. “Both of the kids are in the family photo post alongside Valente.”
Bush also took a closer look at Bündchen’s message to Valente, pointing out the tone of her tribute.
“He says to Valente, ‘Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody — love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness and consistency. You are an incredible role model to me, our one baby, the kids I have with Tom,’” he said.
A Look at Both Sides of the Story
Bush also referenced how Brady has publicly shown support for the mothers in his life, including Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, in past Mother’s Day posts.
“Weeks earlier, he shared family photos, including one of Gisele, with all three of the kids. She does not honor him at all. Gisele and Valente have been married for not even a year. They have one baby, a 16-month-old boy,” he said.
He continued, “Valente gets love from Gisele. No love to Tom. I mean, I think you don’t do that for Tom. You do that for Benjamin and Vivian; that’s their dad,” he added.
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Gisele’s Family-Focused Moments
The model, who finalized her divorce from Brady in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, shared a series of photos showing Valente stepping into her children's family life.
In one image, the jiu-jitsu instructor was seen holding their infant son while spending time outdoors with Bündchen. Other moments showed him bonding with the baby during training and quiet family scenes by the water.
Vivian was also seen embracing Valente in a snap, while Benjamin appeared beside him in another moment.
A group shot captured Bündchen and Valente sitting with the children in a relaxed family moment.
Alongside the family photos, the mom-of-three also shared a heartfelt note to her own father.
“And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life,” the supermodel wrote.
She concluded her message, “Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there.”
Brady’s Mother’s Day Posts Resurface
In May, Brady’s Mother’s Day tributes included both the mothers of his kids, Bündchen and Moynahan.
“Happy Mother's Day❤️❤️❤️,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Stories alongside family photos featuring the children and their mothers.
He also added, “Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mothers in this world…❤️❤️❤️,” and separately honored his own mother, calling her “the best mom in the world.”