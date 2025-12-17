Bikini-Clad Halle Bailey Sizzles in Skimpy Thong on Gorgeous Beach Vacation: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Halle Bailey channeled her inner mermaid with sultry new snaps. The Little Mermaid star, 25, flashed her underb--- in a busty turquoise bikini top and cheeky thong on Tuesday, December 16. Bailey’s hair cascaded down her shoulders as she posed on the beach, on the sand and between rocks.

Source: @hallebailey/Instagram Halle Bailey enjoyed a beach vacation.

“Back home🏡 🌊🧜🏽‍♀️,” she captioned her photo dump. Naomi Osaka praised the actress in the comments section, writing, “Okay body 😮‍💨.”

Source: @hallebailey/Instagram Halle Bailey bared her cleavage in a bikini.

Earlier this year, Bailey once again stripped down to a blue and yellow printed bikini while posing on snow-covered rocks. She had just concluded shooting a new movie and captioned her post, “Just wrapped my second film of the year 🎥 🥳my God is so good to me💕through every obstacle, every doubt, just keep going. thank you to the beautiful people of italy for making this another home for us🇮🇹❤️✨we will miss it so much.”

Halle Bailey Feels 'Insecure' About Her Figure

Source: @hallebailey/Instagram Halle Bailey posed in front of the ocean.

Bailey discussed her postpartum body struggles in a May Instagram Live. “Right now, currently, I am a little bit thicker than I usually am and…I feel really insecure about it,” she disclosed. “All my life, I’ve been 120 pounds, really skinny. When I was b-----feeding, I lost a bunch of weight and so, I felt my body snapped back. Now, I am 25, I feel weight is sticking more. I am a little fluffy right now and I do feel a little insecure about it.”

Halle Bailey Gets Restraining Order Against Ex DDG

Source: @hallebailey/Instagram Halle Bailey shares a child with DDG.