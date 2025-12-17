or
Bikini-Clad Halle Bailey Sizzles in Skimpy Thong on Gorgeous Beach Vacation: Photo

Photo of Halle Bailey
Source: MEGA/@hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey stunned in a skimpy swimsuit as she posed on the beach during her vacation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

Halle Bailey channeled her inner mermaid with sultry new snaps.

The Little Mermaid star, 25, flashed her underb--- in a busty turquoise bikini top and cheeky thong on Tuesday, December 16.

Bailey’s hair cascaded down her shoulders as she posed on the beach, on the sand and between rocks.

Image of Halle Bailey enjoyed a beach vacation.
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey enjoyed a beach vacation.

“Back home🏡 🌊🧜🏽‍♀️,” she captioned her photo dump.

Naomi Osaka praised the actress in the comments section, writing, “Okay body 😮‍💨.”

Image of Halle Bailey bared her cleavage in a bikini.
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey bared her cleavage in a bikini.

Earlier this year, Bailey once again stripped down to a blue and yellow printed bikini while posing on snow-covered rocks. She had just concluded shooting a new movie and captioned her post, “Just wrapped my second film of the year 🎥 🥳my God is so good to me💕through every obstacle, every doubt, just keep going. thank you to the beautiful people of italy for making this another home for us🇮🇹❤️✨we will miss it so much.”

MORE ON:
Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Feels 'Insecure' About Her Figure

Image of Halle Bailey posed in front of the ocean.
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey posed in front of the ocean.

Bailey discussed her postpartum body struggles in a May Instagram Live.

“Right now, currently, I am a little bit thicker than I usually am and…I feel really insecure about it,” she disclosed. “All my life, I’ve been 120 pounds, really skinny. When I was b-----feeding, I lost a bunch of weight and so, I felt my body snapped back. Now, I am 25, I feel weight is sticking more. I am a little fluffy right now and I do feel a little insecure about it.”

Halle Bailey Gets Restraining Order Against Ex DDG

Image of Halle Bailey shares a child with DDG.
Source: @hallebailey/Instagram

Halle Bailey shares a child with DDG.

The 25-year-old made headlines in May when she got a retraining order against her ex and baby daddy DDG, alleging he physically and verbally attacked her. According to Bailey, the rapper got angry when she visited to discuss her visitation schedule for their child, Halo. As she buckled the 1-year-old into his car seat, DDG reportedly snapped at her, declaring, "Get out of my car, b----." DDG then allegedly pulled Halle’s hair, pushed her face into the steering wheel and chipped her tooth.

During a different instance, the musician reportedly smashed her Ring camera and ran away with her phone. The actress claimed he threw the device out the window and yelled, “Go get it, b----.”

The feud was ever-present in November 2024 as well, when DDG included his son on a Twitch livestream with Kai Cenat. Halle was not happy about Halo being displayed on social media and shared to X, “Hi everyone. just so you know I am out of town and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people. I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn't notified especially when I am out of town.”

Halle and DDG dated from early 2022 until October 2024. The movie star gave birth to Halo in December 2023 and announced he had arrived one month later.

