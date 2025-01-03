NEWS Jordana Brewster Nearly Spills Out of Her Bikini Top While Celebrating New Year's Day at the Beach: Photos Source: mega;@jordanabrewster/instagram Actress Jordana Brewster rocked a white bikini while at the beach on New Year's Day.

Jordana Brewster kicked off the New Year with a day under the sun. On Wednesday, January 1, the actress uploaded a few selfies as she laid on the beach in a white bikini and rocked sunglasses that featured "2025" and red hearts as the lenses.

Source: @jordanabrewster/instagram Jordana Brewster celebrated New Year's Day at the beach.

"New year…new killer. You might be safer single #hearteyesmovie is in theatres 2/7/25," she captioned the post, which was also a promo for an upcoming movie. The Fast and Furious star, 44, also included a snap of one of her sons wearing the same pair of shades.

Brewster shares her two boys, Julian and Rowan, with ex-husband Andrew Form, whom she filed for divorce from in mid-2020. Though their split was finalized the following year, their custody arrangement changed over time, as in November 2024, Form was ordered to pay his former wife $32,500 in modified monthly child support. They also agreed to a schedule a few months earlier in which the actress will have the kids during the week and the producer can see the tots on the weekend.

Source: @jordanabrewster/instagram The mom-of-two rocked a white bikini and festive sunglasses while on the sand.

In 2022, the brunette beauty went on to tie the knot with businessman Mason Morfit, 49, who has four kids of his own. "I fell in love with someone who is truly a partner and now we have an extended family," she gushed in a previous interview of their blended brood. "He has four kids; I’ve got two. I see how much I’m growing and changing within that new structure because I feel completely supported and completely held and it’s also allowing me to live in my power."

Source: @jordanabrewster/instagram The star shares two sons with ex-husband Andrew Form.

The lovebirds knew each other before things turned romantic, and in another interview, Brewster revealed her friends predicted they would get together one day. "My college roommate spoke about this at our wedding. She said, 'I knew Mason was 'The One' when Jordana brought him into our book club,"' the Dallas alum spilled. "He read a book I had referenced,Virginia Woolf’s Orlando, and I was like, 'Wow! If you’re going to put that time into this, you’re a keeper.'"

Source: @jordanabrewster/instagram The actress and businessman Mason Morfit got married in 2022.