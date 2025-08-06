Orlando Bloom Brings Daughter Daisy to the Beach After Katy Perry Split: Cute Photos
Orlando Bloom is making family memories this summer.
The 48-year-old took to Instagram on August 4 to share a summer photo dump, including photos with his daughter, Daisy, 4 — whom he shares with his former fiancée, Katy Perry.
"Some fun being had ☀️," Bloom wrote on Instagram, sharing a selection of sunny beach photos of Daisy and his newly-adopted dog, Biggie Smalls.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor included videos of his daughter playing with kites on the beach, as well as driving a bright blue truck with Biggie in tow.
Photos also included paddling in the sea with his family, as well as enjoying some ice cream and cycling in the woods. Bloom's daughter is photographed from the back, as he and co-parent Perry, keep their daughter's identity private.
When the couple announced their split last month, a joint statement underlined their priority of "raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Relationship
Perry and Bloom were first linked in 2016, after being spotted at a Golden Globes party. The couple briefly split the following year, before reconciling in 2018. They announced their engagement in 2019, but delayed their planned 2020 wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their daughter, Daisy, was born in August 2020.
The former couple's relationship had been subject to speculation for some time, with many fans citing comments made on stage during the Australian leg of her Lifetimes Tour as possibly alluding to a breakup. The same month, Us Weekly reported that the two simply "grew apart."
Did Katy Perry Move On?
In late July, the singer was reportedly spotted on a dinner date with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — a rumor further fueled when the recently divorced politician was seen at the Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert at Bell Centre in Montreal.
After fan-filmed footage of Trudeau's attendance made waves online, satirical news site The Onion posted a joke about former German Chancellor Angela Merkel allegedly dating Bloom.
The Ned Kelly actor responded by commenting, “👏👏👏” on the Instagram version of the post.