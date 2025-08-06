or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Babies > Orlando Bloom
OK LogoBABIES

Orlando Bloom Brings Daughter Daisy to the Beach After Katy Perry Split: Cute Photos

Photo of Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom shared photos from a summer day trip with his family following his split from Katy Perry.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Orlando Bloom is making family memories this summer.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram on August 4 to share a summer photo dump, including photos with his daughter, Daisy, 4 — whom he shares with his former fiancée, Katy Perry.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Orlando Bloom with his son and daughter
Source: @orlandobloom/Instagram

Orlando Bloom has two kids.

"Some fun being had ☀️," Bloom wrote on Instagram, sharing a selection of sunny beach photos of Daisy and his newly-adopted dog, Biggie Smalls.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor included videos of his daughter playing with kites on the beach, as well as driving a bright blue truck with Biggie in tow.

Article continues below advertisement
A sunset beach photo taken and shared by Orlando Bloom on instagram.
Source: @orlandobloom/Instagram

The actor shared snaps from his beach trip on his Instagram account.

Photos also included paddling in the sea with his family, as well as enjoying some ice cream and cycling in the woods. Bloom's daughter is photographed from the back, as he and co-parent Perry, keep their daughter's identity private.

When the couple announced their split last month, a joint statement underlined their priority of "raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Article continues below advertisement

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's Relationship

MORE ON:
Orlando Bloom

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

The pair announced their split in 2025.

Perry and Bloom were first linked in 2016, after being spotted at a Golden Globes party. The couple briefly split the following year, before reconciling in 2018. They announced their engagement in 2019, but delayed their planned 2020 wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their daughter, Daisy, was born in August 2020.

The former couple's relationship had been subject to speculation for some time, with many fans citing comments made on stage during the Australian leg of her Lifetimes Tour as possibly alluding to a breakup. The same month, Us Weekly reported that the two simply "grew apart."

Did Katy Perry Move On?

Image of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom has enjoyed some light ridicule over Katy Perry's new relationship.

In late July, the singer was reportedly spotted on a dinner date with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — a rumor further fueled when the recently divorced politician was seen at the Perry's Lifetimes Tour concert at Bell Centre in Montreal.

After fan-filmed footage of Trudeau's attendance made waves online, satirical news site The Onion posted a joke about former German Chancellor Angela Merkel allegedly dating Bloom.

The Ned Kelly actor responded by commenting, “👏👏👏” on the Instagram version of the post.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.