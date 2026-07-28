Orlando Bloom, 48, and Girlfriend Luisa Laemmel, 29, Pack on the PDA During Luxurious Summer Getaway in Italy

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Orlando Bloom and his new girlfriend, Luisa Laemmel, showed off their budding relationship on a PDA-packed summer getaway. The duo was spotted relaxing at Alpemare Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi, Italy, on Sunday, July 26. Bloom, 49, and Laemmel, 28, wore practically nothing as they splashed in the Mediterranean Sea, as Laemmel sported a skimpy black bikini and Bloom showed off his abs in black swim trunks.

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Source: MEGA,@luisalaemmel/instgram Orland Bloom and Luisa Laemmel visited Alpemare Beach Club in Forte dei Marmi, Italy.

The Swiss model and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor playfully splashed one another with smiles on their faces, according to TMZ. At one point, Laemmel even totally submerged Bloom in the waves. The actor popped up with a smile before the pair went about on their luxurious beach vacation. They also cuddled with one another as they enjoyed the picture-perfect view.

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How Long Have Orlando Bloom and Luisa Laemmel Been Together?

Source: MEGA;@luisalaemmel/instagram Orlando Bloom and Luisa Laemmel splashed around together in the waves.

Bloom and Laemmel sparked dating rumors in February when they appeared arm-in-arm at the Super Bowl in San Francisco, Calif. Just one month later, a source confirmed to Page Six that the actor and the model had been spending intimate time together, even integrating their personal lives. "Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months,” the source claimed. "They’ve become a proper little family unit and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for a trip."

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Source: MEGA,@luisalaemmel/instagram Orlando Bloom and Luisa Laemmel sparked dating rumors in February.

Bloom and Laemmel have already shown off their love all over the world, as reports suggested they've made several trips in a few short months. In April, insiders alleged that Bloom spent time in Switzerland, where he met Laemmel's friends. The couple was also rumored to cozy up at the luxury Bürgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne. "This doesn't have the feel of something fleeting – Orlando and Luisa have been deliberately carving out time together in private, away from public attention, and those who know them think it has the foundations to develop into something long-term," one source previously told OK!.

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Source: MEGA,@luisalaemmel/instgram Orlando Bloom and Luisa Laemmel have already traveled the world together.