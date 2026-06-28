Hot Couple Alert! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Cutest Moments Together
June 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are making their relationship more public.
The "Dark Horse" singer headlined the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12, with her boyfriend attending to support her throughout the event.
In one Instagram photo from the event, Perry embraced Trudeau backstage before hitting the star-studded stage. She smiled warmly for the camera in a silver sleeveless dress, while the former prime minister of Canada opted for a dark jacket, a light shirt and dark-colored pants.
"Brought a little 'Wonder' to the @fifaworldcup in Los Angeles with @tiusluka✨⚽️," she captioned the update.
Red Carpet Debut
Perry and Trudeau looked very much in love as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Her concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris also premiered during the June 8 event.
Lovely Day Out Together
In May, the "Last Friday Night" songstress offered a more intimate, public glimpse into her relationship with Trudeau during a getaway in California.
"April showers bring May flowers," she shared in the caption.
In one snap, Perry and Trudeau can be seen standing inside a rocky coastal cave while looking out toward the ocean. They appeared especially affectionate, with their arms wrapped around each other's backs.
The couple also shared a bright smile in a sweet black-and-white photo from the same carousel.
Coachella Date
"heat checkin' these chickens," Perry captioned her Coachella snaps.
In the update, they brought their romance to the music festival, where they were seen holding hands while strolling through the event and sharing snacks.
Same Vibe
In a poised moment together, Perry and Trudeau went twinning in a polished, fashion-forward look. The mom-of-one posed with one arm around his shoulder, wearing a black strapless dress that complemented her boyfriend's tailored dark suit.
She wrote in the caption, "Never knew karma could be so rewarding."
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Sweet Outing
Perry unveiled another playful side of her relationship with Trudeau in a March photo taken inside a warmly lit restaurant.
"How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were?" she asked her fans.
In the snap, she smiled with her eyes gently closed while holding up her phone, which displayed the number "33.1." Beside her, Trudeau grinned as he showed his phone with the number "43" on the same app.
Goofy Moment
The lovebirds filled the frame of a low-angle selfie in March, giving their fans a candid, unposed feel amid their growing romance.
The caption read, "You are the treasure you seek."
Perfect Pair
"♥️ let love be the revolution ♥️," the "Hot N Cold" singer captioned a carousel of photos in February.
In one snap, they posed closely outdoors on a snowy mountain landscape, both wearing winter gear. The update also included a black-and-white photo of the pair sitting close together at a dining table, appearing relaxed and affectionate.
Golden Hour
Perry and Trudeau shared a romantic seaside moment in January, with the Canadian politician smiling for the camera as she kissed his cheek.
Fun in Japan
Perry went Instagram official with Trudeau by sharing a series of photos and videos from their Japan trip.
She captioned the December 2025 post, "tokyo times on tour and more( ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️."