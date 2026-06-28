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Hot Couple Alert! Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Cutest Moments Together

katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been dating since 2025. Take a look at some of their cutest and sweetest moments together so far.

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June 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: @katydailybrasil/X

The pair have attended more events together.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are making their relationship more public.

The "Dark Horse" singer headlined the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12, with her boyfriend attending to support her throughout the event.

In one Instagram photo from the event, Perry embraced Trudeau backstage before hitting the star-studded stage. She smiled warmly for the camera in a silver sleeveless dress, while the former prime minister of Canada opted for a dark jacket, a light shirt and dark-colored pants.

"Brought a little 'Wonder' to the @fifaworldcup in Los Angeles with @tiusluka✨⚽️," she captioned the update.

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Red Carpet Debut

katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Festival.

Perry and Trudeau looked very much in love as they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Her concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris also premiered during the June 8 event.

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Lovely Day Out Together

katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

They have been more open about their relationship since debuting their romance on Instagram.

In May, the "Last Friday Night" songstress offered a more intimate, public glimpse into her relationship with Trudeau during a getaway in California.

"April showers bring May flowers," she shared in the caption.

In one snap, Perry and Trudeau can be seen standing inside a rocky coastal cave while looking out toward the ocean. They appeared especially affectionate, with their arms wrapped around each other's backs.

The couple also shared a bright smile in a sweet black-and-white photo from the same carousel.

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Coachella Date

katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Justin Trudeau was previously married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

"heat checkin' these chickens," Perry captioned her Coachella snaps.

In the update, they brought their romance to the music festival, where they were seen holding hands while strolling through the event and sharing snacks.

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Same Vibe

katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry was engaged to Orlando Bloom for six years.

In a poised moment together, Perry and Trudeau went twinning in a polished, fashion-forward look. The mom-of-one posed with one arm around his shoulder, wearing a black strapless dress that complemented her boyfriend's tailored dark suit.

She wrote in the caption, "Never knew karma could be so rewarding."

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Sweet Outing

katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau sparked dating rumors in July 2025.

Perry unveiled another playful side of her relationship with Trudeau in a March photo taken inside a warmly lit restaurant.

"How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were?" she asked her fans.

In the snap, she smiled with her eyes gently closed while holding up her phone, which displayed the number "33.1." Beside her, Trudeau grinned as he showed his phone with the number "43" on the same app.

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Goofy Moment

katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first spotted on a dinner date in Canada.

The lovebirds filled the frame of a low-angle selfie in March, giving their fans a candid, unposed feel amid their growing romance.

The caption read, "You are the treasure you seek."

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Perfect Pair

katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Former Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida shared a photo featuring Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.

"♥️ let love be the revolution ♥️," the "Hot N Cold" singer captioned a carousel of photos in February.

In one snap, they posed closely outdoors on a snowy mountain landscape, both wearing winter gear. The update also included a black-and-white photo of the pair sitting close together at a dining table, appearing relaxed and affectionate.

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Golden Hour

katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry shared a photo of Justin Trudeau on Instagram for the first time in December 2025.

Perry and Trudeau shared a romantic seaside moment in January, with the Canadian politician smiling for the camera as she kissed his cheek.

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Fun in Japan

katy perry justin trudeau cutest moments photos
Source: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have made several public outings together.

Perry went Instagram official with Trudeau by sharing a series of photos and videos from their Japan trip.

She captioned the December 2025 post, "tokyo times on tour and more( ◠‿◠ ) 🎄🍣🐡🥞💐☃️♥️."

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