Bikini-Clad Maren Morris Says She's 'Not Healed But Healing' After 'Beautiful' Bail Trip: Photos

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Maren Morris is taking some time for herself while enjoying a tropical escape in Bali. The country singer recently shared photos from her getaway, showing herself relaxing in a black bikini while taking in the peaceful surroundings. In one photo, Morris stood on a wooden deck surrounded by lush greenery while holding a drink and wearing sunglasses. Another snapshot showed her walking away from the camera, offering followers a glimpse of the quiet resort setting. Along with the photos, Morris shared a few words about her current state of mind. “not healed but healing. 🙏🏼” she wrote in the caption.

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Source: @MARENMORRIS/INSTAGRAM Maren Morris shared photos from her relaxing getaway in Bali.

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Morris also thanked Rachel Beauregard and Hot Yoga East Nashville for what she called a “beautiful journey to Bali.” “thank you @rachelbeauregard + @hotyogaeastnashville for the most beautiful journey to Bali with so many new friends for life. and it’s not over yet :),” she added.

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Morris Opened Up About Life After Divorce

Source: @MARENMORRIS/INSTAGRAM The singer said she is ‘not healed but healing’ in a message accompanying the photos.

Morris ended her marriage to Ryan Hurd in October 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. The former couple share a son, Hayes, 6, and maintain joint custody. Since then, Morris has been candid about several personal changes in her life. In May, she opened up about coming out as bisexual later in life. "I’ve always known that I am attracted to men and women…I think because I’ve been in straight relationships the last 15 years of my life, which has been consumed by my music career and living in Nashville, I never felt brave enough to talk about it," she told The Zoe Report. Morris first announced her bisexuality in June 2024 during Pride Month. At the time, she said she hoped the decision would help her connect with her queer fans. "Especially in a time where you’re in this free-for-all post-divorce reckoning, community has been so necessary for me and life-saving," she expressed

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'My Life is So Open Now'

Source: @MARENMORRIS/INSTAGRAM Maren Morris has been open about her life since ending her marriage to Ryan Hurd in 2023.

Morris officially shared the news with fans in an Instagram post that read, "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+." She later explained why making the announcement publicly felt important to her. "I felt like I wanted to celebrate it... And just for myself, I just wanted to have everything out there, like, yep, I think those are things that should be forward-facing for me," she said on the "Work in Progress" podcast. "Do you, but for me, I was like, 'My life is so open now. I’m not hiding any portion of myself.' So it was out of true celebratory nature."

Morris and Cassadee Pope Spark Romance Rumors

Source: @MARENMORRIS/INSTAGRAM Maren Morris appeared to confirm a relationship with fellow singer Cassadee Pope in July.