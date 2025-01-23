Maren Morris Shows Off Her Booty in Skimpy Black Bikini: Photos

Maren Morris shared sultry photos of herself wearing a tiny black bikini while enjoying her Mexico trip.

The “Girl” singer gave fans a glimpse of her tropical getaway, sharing a series of Instagram photos in a barely-there black bikini set.

The first snap featured the “Chasing After You” songstress sipping coconut water as she posed on the sand, subtly flaunting her booty.

Another photo showed Morris lounging on a beach bed with her coconut in hand. She also shared images of her playing cards with friends, enjoying margaritas and checking out a Mexican food truck. She even gave fans a peek at the book she’s currently reading.