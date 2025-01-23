Maren Morris Shows Off Her Booty in Skimpy Black Bikini: Photos
Maren Morris is soaking up the sun!
The “Girl” singer gave fans a glimpse of her tropical getaway, sharing a series of Instagram photos in a barely-there black bikini set.
The first snap featured the “Chasing After You” songstress sipping coconut water as she posed on the sand, subtly flaunting her booty.
Another photo showed Morris lounging on a beach bed with her coconut in hand. She also shared images of her playing cards with friends, enjoying margaritas and checking out a Mexican food truck. She even gave fans a peek at the book she’s currently reading.
TMZ reported that “she's hit up Mexico for some rest and relaxation with her gal pals.”
Unsurprisingly, fans flooded her comments with love.
“Hottest lady in music!!” one follower gushed, while another chimed in, “Hottieee lil mermaid.”
“Body 🔥,” a third commented.
While a fourth penned, “🔥 gorgeous 🔥.”
This beachy escape comes almost a year after Morris finalized her divorce from fellow country singer Ryan Hurd and her coming out as bisexual months later.
Morris and Hurd first met in 2013 while co-writing Tim McGraw’s song “Last Turn Home.” After years of friendship, they began dating in 2016 and eventually tied the knot in 2018. Morris filed for divorce in 2023, listing the date of filing as their official separation.
Five months after they finalized their divorce, Morris publicly embraced her bisexuality in June, writing, “Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+” in a heartfelt Instagram post.
The announcement was widely celebrated, especially given her long-standing advocacy for the community's rights as an ally.
“It was something I always knew about myself,” Morris shared on the “Work in Progress” podcast in August 2024.
She reflected on formative experiences, including high school sleepovers and summer camp friendships, saying, “From [the] age of eight to now, it’s really hard sometimes for me to delineate my sexual attraction or just my love of women.”
Last fall, Morris stepped back into the dating scene, sparking rumors of a romance with Perfect Match star Justin Assada. The speculation began after the two were spotted dining at an upscale restaurant.
Though neither confirmed the relationship, Assada fueled the buzz by sharing a photo of Morris from their night out, captioned, “Scary movies + Sushi 😫.”
Since then, Morris has opened up about her perspective on dating, telling People she’s “really, really happy” and only interested in someone who can “add something” to her life.
"I love my career, I love my baby [son Hayes, 4, with Hurd], I love my home, I love my friends,” she shared. “Those are all things that matter to me, and those are self-made. I only will allow someone to come into my life if they amplify any of it. They can't be a net negative. They can't drain my resources, and I mean that in every sense of the word. Financially, emotionally, spiritually. You truly have to have your s--- together to be any part of my life at this point.”
She also admitted she’s “enjoying dating for the first time” and, while it’s been “tougher than you think,” she’s “excited” about what’s ahead.
“This part of myself is the most confident and just not taking herself too seriously, so it is the perfect moment to be dating," she explained. "My rules are just you have to be really spectacular to push me over."