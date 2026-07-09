Is Maren Morris Dating Cassadee Pope? Everything to Know About Their Rumored Romance

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Maren Morris may have just hard-launched her rumored new relationship. The Grammy-winning singer, who was married to Ryan Hurd from 2018 to 2024, came out as bisexual during Pride Month in June 2024. "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+," she captioned her post. "happy pride." Two years after finalizing her divorce, Morris sparked new dating rumors with fellow singer Cassadee Pope.

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Are Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Dating?

Source: @marenmorris/Instagram; @cassadeepope/Instagram Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope have sparked dating rumors.

On July 7, Morris uploaded an Instagram carousel featuring a photo with Pope. The snap, which Pope also slipped in her own photoset, showed Morris wrapping her arms around her rumored new girlfriend. "a time was had," she wrote in the caption. "The Bones" songstress was also seen holding up their Playbills and themed coffee cups while watching Meg Stalter's Broadway debut at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. Pope captioned the upload, "Scenes from NY, Poland and Nashville ❤️." A few moments later, the Hey Monday lead vocalist shared the sweet photo on her Instagram Stories with the text, "Trying to get bb to move here, everyone help." Pope then sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a steamy photo of herself passionately kissing Morris. She added the cheeky caption, “She won't go out with you because she's out with me, silly @marenmorris." Neither Morris nor Pope has publicly confirmed whether they are officially dating, but the rumors began years after they first became friends.

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Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Previously Toured Together

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Source: MEGA Maren Morris came out as bisexual in June 2024.

Morris and Pope had one of their earliest encounters at the 2018 CMT Next Women of Country Impact Award, where they posed for photos alongside Natalie Hemby and Leslie Fram. They also attended the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2019, the same year Morris tapped Pope and RaeLynn to open for her Girl: The World Tour. "GIRL... thank you for being a bada-- and taking me on tour! You are one of my favorite artists and people and we’re going to have so much fun all over the world!" RaeLynn tweeted at the time, while Pope said, "Joining forces with my friend @MarenMorris for #GIRLTHEWORLDTOUR."

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Have Been Vocal Supporters of the LGBTQ+ Community

Source: MEGA Cassadee Pope marked one year with Blake Lowell in May.