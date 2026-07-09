Maren Morris Teases New Girlfriend With Hot PDA Picture
July 9 2026, Updated 7:21 a.m. ET
Maren Morris is giving fans an adorable glimpse into her love life.
The Grammy-winning country star appeared to hard-launch her relationship with fellow singer Cassadee Pope after sharing a PDA-filled moment on social media.
In one Instagram Story, Pope leaned in to kiss Morris while gently holding her face. She added a playful caption over the photo that read, "she won't go out with you because she's out with me, silly 🤭," while tagging Morris in the post.
Another snapshot showed the pair, both 36, smiling as they embraced during what appeared to be a cozy dinner outing. The couple, who have been friends for years, looked happy and relaxed as they posed together with drinks on the table and festive décor in the background.
Wedding Weekend Sparks Fan Excitement
The affectionate post comes just days after Morris attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding on Friday, July 3, at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
She celebrated alongside fellow country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert, with the latter sharing a photo of the trio on Instagram.
Morris also had Swifties buzzing after offering a first look at one of the wedding keepsakes.
"baby just say yes," she captioned the post, which featured a white lace handkerchief embroidered with the lyric, "So it's gonna be forever," from Swift's hit song "Blank Space."
The keepsake also included the wedding date, the city and the couple's "TT" monogram.
Morris Opens Up About Her Sexuality
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Over the past year, Morris has been candid about embracing her identity and why she decided to publicly come out as bisexual.
"I’ve always known that I am attracted to men and women…I think because I’ve been in straight relationships the last 15 years of my life, which has been consumed by my music career and living in Nashville, I never felt brave enough to talk about it," she told The Zoe Report.
The brunette babe publicly came out during Pride Month in June 2024, saying she hoped her story would resonate with members of the LGBTQ+ community.
"Especially in a time where you’re in this free-for-all post-divorce reckoning, community has been so necessary for me and life-saving," she expressed, referring to the end of her marriage to Ryan Hurd.
Living Authentically
Morris officially shared her bisexuality with fans in an Instagram post that read, "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+."
Later, she explained why making the announcement felt so important to her.
"I felt like I wanted to celebrate it... And just for myself, I just wanted to have everything out there, like, yep, I think those are things that should be forward-facing for me," she said on the "Work in Progress" podcast. "Do you, but for me, I was like, 'My life is so open now. I’m not hiding any portion of myself.' So it was out of true celebratory nature."