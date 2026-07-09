or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Maren Morris
OK LogoCOUPLES

Maren Morris Teases New Girlfriend With Hot PDA Picture

maren morris new girlfriend pda photo
Source: MEGA; @cassadeepope/Instagram

Maren Morris shared a sweet PDA photo, kissing rumored girlfriend Cassadee Pope.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 9 2026, Updated 7:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Maren Morris is giving fans an adorable glimpse into her love life.

The Grammy-winning country star appeared to hard-launch her relationship with fellow singer Cassadee Pope after sharing a PDA-filled moment on social media.

In one Instagram Story, Pope leaned in to kiss Morris while gently holding her face. She added a playful caption over the photo that read, "she won't go out with you because she's out with me, silly 🤭," while tagging Morris in the post.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Maren Morris shared a sweet PDA photo with Cassadee Pope.
Source: @cassadeepope/Instagram

Maren Morris shared a sweet PDA photo with Cassadee Pope.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Another snapshot showed the pair, both 36, smiling as they embraced during what appeared to be a cozy dinner outing. The couple, who have been friends for years, looked happy and relaxed as they posed together with drinks on the table and festive décor in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Weekend Sparks Fan Excitement

image of Cassadee Pope posted a playful Instagram Story featuring the couple sharing a kiss during a night out.
Source: marenmorris/Instagram

Cassadee Pope posted a playful Instagram Story featuring the couple sharing a kiss during a night out.

The affectionate post comes just days after Morris attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding on Friday, July 3, at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

She celebrated alongside fellow country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert, with the latter sharing a photo of the trio on Instagram.

Morris also had Swifties buzzing after offering a first look at one of the wedding keepsakes.

"baby just say yes," she captioned the post, which featured a white lace handkerchief embroidered with the lyric, "So it's gonna be forever," from Swift's hit song "Blank Space."

The keepsake also included the wedding date, the city and the couple's "TT" monogram.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: marenmorris/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Morris Opens Up About Her Sexuality

MORE ON:
Maren Morris

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Maren Morris recently attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert.
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Maren Morris recently attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding alongside Kelsea Ballerini and Miranda Lambert.

Over the past year, Morris has been candid about embracing her identity and why she decided to publicly come out as bisexual.

"I’ve always known that I am attracted to men and women…I think because I’ve been in straight relationships the last 15 years of my life, which has been consumed by my music career and living in Nashville, I never felt brave enough to talk about it," she told The Zoe Report.

The brunette babe publicly came out during Pride Month in June 2024, saying she hoped her story would resonate with members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Especially in a time where you’re in this free-for-all post-divorce reckoning, community has been so necessary for me and life-saving," she expressed, referring to the end of her marriage to Ryan Hurd.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Living Authentically

image of Maren Morris has said that publicly coming out as bisexual in 2024 allowed her to fully embrace her identity.
Source: marenmorris/Instagram

Maren Morris has said that publicly coming out as bisexual in 2024 allowed her to fully embrace her identity.

Morris officially shared her bisexuality with fans in an Instagram post that read, "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+."

Later, she explained why making the announcement felt so important to her.

"I felt like I wanted to celebrate it... And just for myself, I just wanted to have everything out there, like, yep, I think those are things that should be forward-facing for me," she said on the "Work in Progress" podcast. "Do you, but for me, I was like, 'My life is so open now. I’m not hiding any portion of myself.' So it was out of true celebratory nature."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.