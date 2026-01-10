Bikini-Clad Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shows Off Her Toned Stomach in Winter Wonderland: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley brought the heat to the snow. The model, 38, bared her ripped abs in a white bikini with a matching fur coat, hat and boots on Friday, January 9. Huntington-Whiteley bundled up in her jacket as she posed in the snow among scenic mountains. In several snapshots, she slipped the fur off her shoulders, exposing her lean physique in the cold.

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore an all-white ensemble in the snow.

“Baby, it’s cold outside,” she captioned her post and credited Alo for her outfit. Fellow model Candice Swanepoel added three fire emojis to the comments section. A few days prior, Huntington-Whiteley once again stripped down to a white Alo sports bra and gray sweatpants in a campaign for the brand. She posed by her bed, stretching in her room and by the window with a long gray coat draped over her shoulders. "My 7-Day Reset Rituals 🖤," she wrote.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Becomes Fashion Director of FWRD

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley vacationed at a scenic snow destination.

Last month, the blonde beauty was named the fashion director of FWRD. “I started my relationship with FWRD as a customer, so that deepens the storytelling. I feel really connected to the site and the customer. I understand what people are buying and looking for. It feels very natural,” she expressed in a December 16, 2025, interview.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Reflects on Style Evolution

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stripped down to her bikini in the cold.

The star admitted her style has changed a lot over the years, particularly when she became a mom for the first time in 2017. “In my 20s [my style] was a lot more playful, a lot more prints and patterns. I was a little bit more adventurous because I had the time and I had the freedom to do that, and my life didn’t require as many practical things as it does now that I’m a mom, and I move around the world in a different way,” she explained. “Over the last few years, it has been really important that I’m creating a wardrobe that feels timeless. I’m time poor like most women that get dressed in the morning are. I want to go into my wardrobe and feel inspired by a piece that I may have had for seasons already or feel inspired by a piece that I know that I’m happy to wear now tomorrow, next week, next season.”

Source: @rosiehw/Instagram Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the fashion director of FWRD.