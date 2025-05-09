Bikini-Clad Demi Lovato Showcases Her Stunning Figure as Ozempic Rumors Swirl
Demi Lovato is turning up the heat poolside!
The “Heart Attack” singer showed off her toned figure in a sleek black strapless bandeau bikini while soaking in the sun during a luxe rooftop getaway — all while fans continue to speculate about her potential Ozempic usage.
At one point, she leaned toward the camera, flaunting her tiny waist, sculpted abs and visible ribcage as her dark waves cascaded down.
To complete her sultry look, the 32-year-old pop star kept accessories minimal with silver hoops, a pair of edgy mini sunglasses and a black scrunchie
Her face also looked noticeably slimmer, with her sharp cheekbones on display.
“💦,” she simply wrote in the caption.
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with admiration.
“How can someone be that beautiful? A goddess 🥹✨❤️❤️❤️,” one fan gushed.
“Cool for the Summer ❤️,” another chimed in, nodding to her hit single.
“obSESSED 🔥🖤,” someone added.
Another raved, “Are you kidding me? 🔥," while one simply asked, “Could anyone be more perfect??”
But not all comments were filled with praise, as some fans couldn’t help but notice the weight loss.
“Honey just stop the Ozempic,” one wrote.
“Demi ilysm but stop rn with the Ozempic you've been perfect for ages pls keep some curves,” another said.
One user flat-out dubbed her the “Ozempic Queen.”
“How did she lose the weight like that,” someone wondered.
“Omg when did she lose all this weight??” another asked.
Back in 2024, Lovato opened up about her ongoing battle with body image and mental health.
“I have a treatment team that I work with that helps me stay in recovery, and I’ve been in recovery from bulimia for five, going on six, years now,” she shared on “Podcrushed” with Penn Badgley. “I’m trying to learn body acceptance rather than body positivity, because body positivity feels like, ‘I can’t even reach that yet.’ I have a nutritionist and a therapist who specializes in eating disorders."
“[It feels like] the biggest ‘F--- you’ to my eating disorder,” she explained. “The main thing that I’m working on is just body acceptance, and looking in the mirror and being like, ‘This body is strong … This body saved my life and fought for my life when I overdosed. This body is a miracle.’”
She’s even taken that love for cooking into a new venture. Last year, Lovato became Bella Kitchenware’s first brand partner, and she recently joined them for an Instagram Live segment.
“Just being in the kitchen has really helped rebuild my relationship with food," she said.
“It’s been quite a journey and I’m just grateful to be able to find joy in the kitchen,” she added.