Bikini-Clad Ivanka Trump Flaunts Her Curves While Paddleboarding With Niece Kai During Don Jr.'s Lavish Wedding Weekend in the Bahamas: Photos
May 26 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
Ivanka Trump stole the spotlight while vacationing in the Bahamas for her brother Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding to Bettina Anderson.
In a Tuesday, May 26, Instagram photo dump, the star showcased her bikini body in an array of swimsuits, captioning the upload, "☀️🌊🏝️🐚🌺🥥🌴∞ ♡."
Ivanka Trump Shows Off Bikini Body
In one snap, makeup-free Ivanka, 44, was relaxing in a lemon-print swimsuit top while reading When We Were Bright and Beautiful, while another shot showcased her leaning against a palm tree in a string two-piece layered under a sheer, navy blue cover-up crop top and pants ensemble.
The mom-of-three showed off her athletic side when she went paddleboarding with niece Kai Trump, 19, with both of the girls rocking bikinis.
Fun in the Sun
Other images included Ivanka in a tropical print minidress, posing with husband Jared Kushner, 45, and taking a scenic shot alongside Kai, sister Tiffany Trump, 32, and sister-in-law Lara Trump, 43.
She ended the photo carousel with a cheeky snap from behind that showed her putting her butt on display in a pair of yellow bikini bottoms.
The newlyweds weren't included in the pictures, nor were Donald Trump, 79, or Melania Trump, 56, who skipped the nuptials.
The President Skipped the Wedding
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As OK! reported, the president revealed on Friday, May 22, he would not be attending the lavish wedding.
"While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," the POTUS wrote on Truth Social. "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP."
He admitted a day prior that though Don Jr., 48, would "like me to go," it was "not good timing" for him.
Though Don Jr. and his new wife, 39, had their celebration in the Bahamas over Memorial Day Weekend, it was revealed they first officially became husband and wife a few days prior in Palm Beach, Fla., where they obtained their marriage license.
The ceremony, which had to be performed before they went abroad, was officiated by Brad McPherson, a longtime friend of the Trump family.
An insider told Rob Shuter the couple's first wish was to have the shindig at the White House, but the idea was shot down, with a source spilling to the journalist's Substack, "They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received."