Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying He'll 'Try and Make It' to Son Don Jr.'s 'Little' Wedding: 'Sucks Having a Narcissist Sociopath Father'

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'He'd Like Me to Go'

Reporter: Are you attending your son’s wedding?



Trump: He’d like me to go. I’m going to try. I said, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things. He’s a person I’ve known for a long time. pic.twitter.com/lGdjvU7oD0 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 21, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x The president said he's going to 'try' and attend Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding, which is set for Memorial Day Weekend.

"Uh... he’d like me to go, but it's gonna be just a small little private affair," Donald, 79, replied. "I’m going to try and make it. I said, 'This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'" The POTUS called it a lose-lose situation because he'll be criticized either way. "Hopefully they're gonna have a great marriage," he added.

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The President's Response Was Shamed on Social Media

Source: mega Donald Trump told his son the wedding wasn't at 'a good time' for him due to the war in Iran.

Social media users were taken back by his response, especially since he appears to have a good relationship with both his son, 48, and Bettina, 39. "He doesn't even care about his kids. He sure as f--- doesn't care about American citizens," one person wrote on X.

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Source: mega Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson revealed their engagement in December 2025.

"Stealing 'I have a thing called Iran and other things' as my new default excuse for getting out of plans I don't want to go to. 📝," joked someone else. "All he does is f------ golf every weekend. Can’t make his son’s wedding. Dad of the year," a third individual quipped. "Sucks having a toxic narcissist sociopath father."

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Source: mega A source claimed the couple initially wanted to wed at the White House.

As OK! reported, Don Jr. and the socialite first sparked dating rumors in September 2024 while it was still believed he was engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Don Jr. and Kimberly, 57, didn't confirm until a few weeks later they had called it quits. The soon-to-be spouses revealed in December 2025 that they were engaged. "Bettina is so happy she’s engaged to Don, and they’re already starting to plan the wedding,” an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. “She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad.”

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The Couple Almost Tied the Knot at the White House

Source: @bettina_anderson/instagram The pair's relationship was exposed in 2024.