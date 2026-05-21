Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying He'll 'Try and Make It' to Son Don Jr.'s 'Little' Wedding: 'Sucks Having a Narcissist Sociopath Father'
May 21 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Donald Trump gave a surprising answer when asked if he was attending son Donald Trump Jr.'s upcoming wedding to Bettina Anderson.
The question came on Thursday, May 21, with the nuptials taking place over Memorial Day Weekend.
'He'd Like Me to Go'
"Uh... he’d like me to go, but it's gonna be just a small little private affair," Donald, 79, replied. "I’m going to try and make it. I said, 'This is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things.'"
The POTUS called it a lose-lose situation because he'll be criticized either way.
"Hopefully they're gonna have a great marriage," he added.
The President's Response Was Shamed on Social Media
Social media users were taken back by his response, especially since he appears to have a good relationship with both his son, 48, and Bettina, 39.
"He doesn't even care about his kids. He sure as f--- doesn't care about American citizens," one person wrote on X.
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's Wedding Delayed Amid Iran Chaos, Claims Insider: 'They Want to Wait'
- Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson to Get Married on Memorial Day Weekend: Source
- Donald Trump Shuts Down Donald Trump Jr. From Getting Married at the White House: He 'Isn't Important Enough to the President'
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"Stealing 'I have a thing called Iran and other things' as my new default excuse for getting out of plans I don't want to go to. 📝," joked someone else.
"All he does is f------ golf every weekend. Can’t make his son’s wedding. Dad of the year," a third individual quipped. "Sucks having a toxic narcissist sociopath father."
As OK! reported, Don Jr. and the socialite first sparked dating rumors in September 2024 while it was still believed he was engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Don Jr. and Kimberly, 57, didn't confirm until a few weeks later they had called it quits.
The soon-to-be spouses revealed in December 2025 that they were engaged.
"Bettina is so happy she’s engaged to Don, and they’re already starting to plan the wedding,” an insider spilled to a news outlet at the time. “She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad.”
The Couple Almost Tied the Knot at the White House
“They want [Donald’s wife, first lady Melania Trump] and Donald to be there and have time to enjoy it," the source said. “Bettina has been taking such good care of herself by working out, getting facials, massages and just overall feeling healthy. So she feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later.”
According to a report, the duo originally wanted to wed at the White House, but the idea was dismissed due to the war and possible backlash.
"They’re very aware that a lavish wedding at the White House while people are dying wouldn’t be well-received," a source told a separate publication of why they switched to planning a small affair in the Bahamas.