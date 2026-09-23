Bikini-Clad Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure Amid Serious Romance With Lewis Hamilton: Photos

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Kim Kardashian isn't afraid to show off her phenomenal figure — or her relationship! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a series of snaps via her Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, that gave fans a glimpse of what she's been up to lately.

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Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian showed off her famous figure in a tiny string bikini.

For one sizzling snap, Kardashian posed in the ocean with the sunset as her backdrop, as she flaunted her hourglass shape in a flattering purple and pink sparkly bikini that accentuated her enviable cleavage and her slim waist. Another sweet photo gave her over 340 million followers a look at her relationship with boyfriend and F1 star Lewis Hamilton.

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton went to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night event.

The loved-up couple attended the star-studded Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 19, and wore matching Saint Laurent looks. The SKIMS founder, styled by Zendaya's longtime friend and stylist Law Roach, looked incredible in a floral black-and-gold sequin gown that showed off her famous curves.

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Kim Kardashian's Followers Could Not Get Enough

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Kardashian captioned the upload, "reasons I missed your call," also sharing photos with her younger sister Khloé Kardashian. "I love when she gives a sneak peek into her lifeee," one fan said about the photo dump. Another gushed, "Ok...you and Lewis Hamilton, the couple we didn’t know we needed!" before adding, "So happy for you!!" A third called the mother-of-four an "ICON!!" with a fourth commenting, "so beautiful." "I love seeing a woman being loved the right way, Lewis helped her blossom so much again," penned a fifth.

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Lewis Hamilton Shared More Photos of the Couple

Source: @LEWISHAMILTON/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton took a trip to London.

Kim's photo dump comes shortly after Lewis shared his own carousel featuring photos of the couple. “Bit of this, bit of that,” Lewis captioned the post, featuring snaps from the couple's recent trip to London. The pair rode Lime bikes together while enjoying some downtime in the city, before The Kardashians star threw on a glamorous low-cut gold sequin gown and planted a kiss on her boyfriend's cheek. Kim and Lewis were in London for the reality star, who celebrated the opening of her SKIMS flagship store.

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'It Is the Real Deal for Kim'

Source: @LEWISHAMILTON/INSTAGRAM A source shared that they are both 'committed to their relationship.'