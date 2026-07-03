Lewis Hamilton Finally Confirms Kim Kardashian Romance Is Making Him a 'Happier Man'

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Lewis Hamilton recently confirmed that Kim Kardashian is making him happy. The F1 star is currently in the U.K. for the British Grand Prix, which will run from July 3 to July 5. He was attending an event at Silverstone on July 2, where he was asked by a fan about his noticeably uplifted mood these days. “You’ve been a happier man recently, why’s that? Could that be a girlfriend?” the enthusiast asked him, per Daily Mail. Broadcaster David Croft piped in, joking, “You know why he’s asking? He just needs to know if Kimi needs two towels or not.”

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Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton said Kim Kardashian is his reason for happiness these days.

Croft was supposedly referring to the incident at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this season where Kardashian mistakenly took Kimi Antonelli’s towel. The reality TV star sent him a new towel upon realizing her mistake, per Bleacher Report. “Yeah, that’s a good one,” Hamilton said in response with a laugh to the quip. “And of course, of course it’s Kim,” he confirmed.

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Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Bond Goes Back More Than a Decade

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have reportedly known each other for over a decade.

The Skims owner and the racing driver sparked romance rumors earlier this year. However, they have known each other for over a decade. Per Us Weekly, the pair met for the first time at the GQ Men of the Year ceremony in 2014. Kardashian was married to Kanye West at the time, while Hamilton was dating Nicole Scherzinger.

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton first sparked romance rumors earlier this year.

The racer and his then-girlfriend broke up the following year, and The Kardashians star divorced her ex-husband, with whom she shares four children, in 2021. On January 31 of this year, the 45-year-old was spotted with her new beau at Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire, England, which sparked the romance rumors. The following month, the couple were spotted in Paris, where they reportedly had “a romantic meetup,” per People.

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Kim Kardashian Confirmed Her Relationship with Lewis Hamilton in June

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix to show support for Lewis Hamilton.

Although rumors had been swirling around the socialite and the seven-time world champion, their relationship was only officially confirmed last month. The 45-year-old took to her Instagram on June 1, posting a carousel of photos featuring Hamilton, with the pair seen riding bikes. The next slide showed a video clip of the same outing, where the duo appeared all smiles as they posed for the camera.

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Source: MEGA Lewis Hamilton previously claimed that he feels 'amazing' to have Kim Kardashian's support.