The Kardashian-Jenner Family's Sexiest Moments From 2022 So Far: Photos
The Kardashian-Jenner family is fit, fabulous and they love a good thirst trap!
When they aren't being photographed out and about, the famed reality television personalities regularly take to Instagram to showcase their dazzling designer dresses for a hip Hollywood event, model their products from one of their many business ventures or just show off the progress from their latest workout.
Although some fans have caught the Kar-Jens photoshopping their pics, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alums don't let it bother them, as they continue posting sexy social media snaps and living their best lives.
Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the Kardashian-Jenner fam's sexiest moments of 2022.
Khloé Shows Off Her Trim Figure
Khloé showed off her slim waist and toned abs while modeling her Good American brand's Sparkle swimwear in a series of snaps on May 14.
Kim Turns Heads With Her Met Gala Look
Kim was a sight for sore eyes when she sported bleached blonde hair in Marilyn Monroe's sparkling "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress at the 2022 Met Gala.
Kourtney Turns Up The Heat With Husband Travis Barker On The Red Carpet
Kourtney and her rocker hubby, Travis Barker, are no strangers to PDA! The lovebirds sizzled on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards as they shared a steamy kiss.
Kris Glows At The Ritz Carlton
Kris is proving age is just a number, as the 66-year-old glowed in her flowing yellow dress while on her way to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. Her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was at her side sporting a sleek black tux as they left the Ritz Carlton together.
Khloé Stuns In Mini Dress & Thigh High Boots
Khloé looked gorgeous with her long, blonde hair flowing loosely down her back as she posed for the camera in a coffee-toned Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and matching thigh-high heeled boots before Kourtney and Travis' wedding in Italy.
Kendall Teases In Topless Snap
A topless Kendall encouraged followers to "drink 818 by the pool" in a sassy Instagram snap she shared back in April.
Kim Sets Instagram Ablaze With Cuddled-Up Snap At Dinner
After months of staying lowkey on social media during the early stages of their relationship, the SKIMS founder cuddled up with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson during a romantic dinner out.
Kourtney Sports Gothic-Inspired Black Bridal Dress & Veil
The mom-of-three — she shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick — rocked a gothic-inspired corseted, black mini dress and matching veil the day before her lavish wedding festivities in Portofino, Italy.
Kylie Sports Sexy Black Mini Dress In Italy
Only a few months after welcoming her second child with on-off boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie showed off her post pregnancy bod sporting a sultry look in a black mini dress while visiting Italy for her sister's wedding.