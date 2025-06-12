Bikini-Clad 'Siesta Key' Star Juliette Porter Shares Details of Her B----- Implants After Kylie Jenner's Shocking Confession
Siesta Key star Juliette Porter pulled a Kylie Jenner and revealed the details of her b----- augmentation.
In a candid Thursday, June 12, Instagram video, Porter put her figure on display in a red and white patterned string bikini from her own fashion line and wrote over the clip, "325 CCs. High profile. 'Gummy bear silicone.' Dr. Mobley, Sarasota."
In the caption of her post, the Florida girl quipped, "Cats outta the bag!!! 😅."
Juliette Porter Reveals Details of Her Implants
In a comment under her post, the MTV alum, 27, added, "under the muscle and I had small B cups before :)."
The swimwear designer also responded to a fan who asked the cost of her procedure, replying, "about $6.5k I think?? It was a while ago now!" The reality star added that recovery took about 10 days.
Porter's social media followers raved over the reveal, with one person commenting, "😂😂😂 love the transparency boo," and another noting, "The doctor did a phenomenal job! You look phenomenal! That would be an understatement though! 😍❤️🔥."
The MTV Star Was Inspired by Kylie Jenner's Reveal
Porter's post comes just over a week after Jenner, 27, surprisingly revealed the details of her own augmentation.
It all began when TikTok user Rachel Leary complimented the mom-of-two for having "the most perfect, natural b--- job ever," captioning a post, "Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."
The makeup mogul commented on her video, "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."
Kylie Jenner Started a Trend
Jenner's confession kickstarted a trend, as women like OnlyFans star Sami Sheen, 21, and Kristin Cavallari, 38, also decided to share the specifications of their procedures.
However, Dr. Terry Dubrow exclusively told OK! that Jenner's reveal had a negative side.
"Kylie Jenner’s recent admission about her b---- augmentation highlights an important and ongoing issue in aesthetic medicine and media influence. Two years ago, she openly expressed regret over having the procedure at 19, saying she already had ‘great b------’ and wished she hadn’t done it," the California-based plastic surgeon explained. "Yet now, without acknowledging that previous regret or providing context, she’s named her surgeon and shared details in a way that can easily be misinterpreted as an enthusiastic endorsement."
"For someone with such a massive following — especially among young, impressionable audiences — this sends a filtered and potentially dangerous message," continued Dr. Dubrow. "It divorces the procedure from the emotional complexity and consequences she herself has acknowledged. Plastic surgery is not a casual trend or a one-size-fits-all solution; it’s a serious medical decision that deserves thought, maturity and context."