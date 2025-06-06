Kristin Cavallari Reveals Size of New B----- Implants After Getting Them Redone: 'Everyone Thinks I Went a Lot Bigger'
Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about the cosmetic enhancements she's made to her face and body.
A week after the reality star revealed she redid her b----- implants, she shared the specifications of her second surgery during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
Kristin Cavallari Shares Details About Her B----- Implants
"I was 300 cc before and now I'm 340," the Laguna Beach alum, 38, spilled. "Everyone thinks I went a lot bigger but I've just pushed them up a couple times since getting them done."
"This is the new set a few days ago and they fit my frame," Cavallari added over a photo of herself wearing a strapless white minidress.
Kristin Cavallari Denies Using Botox
The mom-of-three then replied to a social media follower who asked if she uses Botox, does skincare procedures or other injectables.
"I've said 500 times I don't do Botox and people still don't believe me, but I think it's VERY obvious that I don't if you watch me talk on TV or in an interview," she explained alongside a selfie. "My face MOVES... a lot. And you can see the lines on my forehead here."
On the other hand, she does microneedling every six weeks and declared PRF (platelet-rich fibrin therapy) changed her under eyes, adding, "I also do it around my mouth AND inject my lips."
- Kristin Cavallari's Scary Health Issue Revealed: Reality Star Says a Ruptured Implant 'F------' Up' Her Right 'B-----'
- Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Her Fresh Implants in Low-Cut Dress After Plastic Surgery 'Redo': Photos
- Kristin Cavallari Treats Herself To Breast Augmentation Following Messy Divorce, Insider Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She also likes red light, microcurrent and gua sha but doesn't recommend lasers.
"I've done a lot of lasers in my day but I will never do another one. I think they're bad for your skin barrier," Cavallari shared. "HYDRATION inside and out is the most important."
The "Let's Be Honest" podcast host touted her Uncommon James skincare products as well and said she takes "really good care" of herself.
"I got my gut, vitamin levels, hormones etc. balanced and think this makes a huge difference," Cavallari added.
Why Did Kristin Cavallari Get Her Implants Redone?
Cavallari's openness comes after she revealed she had her implants replaced due to one of them rupturing.
The blonde beauty wasn't aware of the complication originally, as she first went to see her doctor about her chest because she noticed things weren't "laying how" she wanted them to.
"My intuition was saying, redo your b----. Go get your b---- checked out," the Uncommon James founder said. "At least get a consultation...What we decided was, 'Ok, well, you get in there and see what’s going on,' because we knew something was up."
"My doctor gets in there and I have a ruptured implant, and there is no way of knowing how long this implant was ruptured for. Because my implant was ruptured, my body then formed a huge piece of scar tissue around it, which is good because it, kind of, like, holds it all in place," she spilled. "It’s your body’s way of protecting itself."