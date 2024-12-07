Home > News > Bill Belichick NEWS Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, 'Couldn't Care Less' About 48-Year Age Difference: 'They Connect on a Deep Level' Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson are 'in love' and 'don’t care what anybody thinks.'

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are too in love to be bothered! According to a source, the former New England Patriots head coach, 72, “couldn’t care less about” the age difference between him and his girlfriend, 24.

Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram A source said Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson 'is an old soul.'

Despite being 48 years her senior, “[Belichick] appreciates Jordon for the woman that she is,” the insider added. “Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level.” The source shared: “Age is just a number to them.”

The couple — who reportedly began dating in 2022 after meeting on a plane — also “doesn't listen to the haters because their relationship is the real deal,” according to the confidant, who insisted they “don’t care what anybody thinks.” The NFL icon and the cheerleader made their red carpet debut on Thursday, December 5, at The Museum Gala at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History.

Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram According to the source, Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson 'don’t listen to the haters because their relationship is the real deal.'

“Bill was so proud to have Jordon by his side,” the source shared of their outing. “They have a genuine connection and mutual respect for one another. [They] connect on so many levels despite what some may think.” The lovers reportedly “both enjoy sports, and they both have a love for nature and the outdoors.”

For the event, the Super Bowl winner donned a black tuxedo, while Hudson stunned in a black cocktail dress with a leg slit and silver seams. According to People, the lovebirds were seen getting close as they waited for pretzels and hot chocolate. Hudson was even spotted giving her man a sweet back rub.

Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson reportedly started dating in 2022 after meeting on a flight.

Another source claimed their whirlwind romance has changed Belichick for the better. “He’s undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where’s-the-party guy," an insider dished to Life & Style.

"Bill seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful," they spilled. "It’s obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth." Though the duo has not been serious for long, another confidante claimed they are headed for marriage.

Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson recently attended The Museum Gala at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History together.

"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future, as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," an insider told Daily Mail. "He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy," they revealed. "He will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life, as he wants her to be happy with any decision he is meant to make on any offers he will be given."