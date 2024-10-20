or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Hollywood couples
OK LogoPHOTOS

Everything to Know About Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship

bill belichick jordon hudsons relationship
Source: MEGA/@jordon_isabella/Instagram

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson started dating after his split from his girlfriend of 16 years, Linda Holliday.

By:

Oct. 20 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Met in 2021

bill belichick jordon hudsons relationship
Source: MEGA/@jordon_isabella/Instagram

Bill Belichick met his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, on a flight from the Boston area to Florida in February 2021. According to TMZ, the former New England Patriots coach even signed one of Hudson's textbooks at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Spent Time Together in 2023

bill belichick jordon hudsons relationship
Source: @jordon_isabella/Instagram

In January 2023, Belichick and Hudson, who is 48 years his junior, were spotted together in New Orleans. They were also seen having a cozy dinner date in September of the same year.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Patriots Players Teased Bill Belichick About Dating a Younger Woman

bill belichick jordon hudsons relationship
Source: MEGA/@jordon_isabella/Instagram

At The Roast of Tom Brady in May, former Patriots team members humorously teased the 72-year-old about his and Hudson's massive age gap.

"Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend," said Rob Gronkowski, while Tom Brady added, "When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one.' Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago."

MORE ON:
Hollywood couples

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship Was Confirmed in June 2024

bill belichick jordon hudsons relationship
Source: MEGA/@jordon_isabella/Instagram

After more than a year of speculation, TMZ confirmed Belichick's romantic relationship with the 24-year-old former cheerleader. Then, on July 23, the pair were spotted riding on their bikes in Nantucket, Mass.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick Has Become a 'Different Person' Since He Started Dating Jordon Hudson

bill belichick jordon hudsons relationship
Source: MEGA

Following the confirmation of their relationship, a source claimed Belichick "changed" since he began dating Hudson.

"Bill takes a lot of ribbing for being with a girl 48 years younger. He’s got sweat socks older than her," Belichick's pal jokingly said to . "But he’s undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where’s-the-party guy."

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson 'Are Headed for Marriage'

bill belichick jordon hudsons relationship
Source: MEGA/@jordon_isabella/Instagram

As Belichick and Hudson's relationship deepens, a source revealed nuptials could happen soon.

"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," the insider told Daily Mail.

The insider added, "He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.