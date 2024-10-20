Everything to Know About Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Met in 2021
Bill Belichick met his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, on a flight from the Boston area to Florida in February 2021. According to TMZ, the former New England Patriots coach even signed one of Hudson's textbooks at the time.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Spent Time Together in 2023
In January 2023, Belichick and Hudson, who is 48 years his junior, were spotted together in New Orleans. They were also seen having a cozy dinner date in September of the same year.
Former Patriots Players Teased Bill Belichick About Dating a Younger Woman
At The Roast of Tom Brady in May, former Patriots team members humorously teased the 72-year-old about his and Hudson's massive age gap.
"Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend," said Rob Gronkowski, while Tom Brady added, "When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one.' Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship Was Confirmed in June 2024
After more than a year of speculation, TMZ confirmed Belichick's romantic relationship with the 24-year-old former cheerleader. Then, on July 23, the pair were spotted riding on their bikes in Nantucket, Mass.
Bill Belichick Has Become a 'Different Person' Since He Started Dating Jordon Hudson
Following the confirmation of their relationship, a source claimed Belichick "changed" since he began dating Hudson.
"Bill takes a lot of ribbing for being with a girl 48 years younger. He’s got sweat socks older than her," Belichick's pal jokingly said to . "But he’s undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where’s-the-party guy."
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson 'Are Headed for Marriage'
As Belichick and Hudson's relationship deepens, a source revealed nuptials could happen soon.
"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," the insider told Daily Mail.
The insider added, "He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy."