Everything to Know About Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship

At The Roast of Tom Brady in May, former Patriots team members humorously teased the 72-year-old about his and Hudson's massive age gap.

"Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked. But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend," said Rob Gronkowski, while Tom Brady added, "When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, ‘The next one.' Now that I’m retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl’s house at 6 a.m. a few months ago."