Bill Belichick, 72, Makes First Red Carpet Appearance With Younger Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, in New York City: Watch
Bill Belichick, 72, and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24, just made their red carpet debut!
The legendary NFL coach made a rare appearance off the field, stepping out with his much-younger cheerleader girlfriend at The Museum Gala, which was held at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History on Thursday, December 5.
Belichick looked sharp in a black tuxedo, while Hudson turned heads in a black cocktail dress with a leg slit and glittery silver seam accents. She completed the look by wearing her hair in a relaxed bun.
Later in the evening, the pair were seen cozying up while waiting for pretzels and hot chocolate, with Hudson giving Belichick a sweet back rub, according to People.
As OK! previously reported, their love story started in 2021 when they met on a flight from Boston to Florida.
Sources close to Hudson revealed to TMZ that she and Belichick exchanged contact information at the time and kept in touch for months.
Their connection deepened after Belichick’s split from longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday in 2023. Prior to that, he was married to Debby Clarke Belichick from 1977 to 2006, with whom he shares two children, Stephen and Amanda.
- Everything to Know About Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship
- Tom Brady Shakes Off Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Romantic Valentine’s Day With Jiu-Jitsu Trainer on Boys' Trip to Bahamas: Photos
- Chelsea Handler Dresses To Impress With Boyfriend Jo Koy At Grammys, Offers Two Cents On Chris Rock Oscars Slap
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Since then, Jordon and the sports analyst have been inseparable.
In March, Bill was spotted supporting Jordon at a competition, and in June, they attended Tom Brady's Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony, marking the official confirmation of their relationship.
Jordon recently gave Bill a warm welcome to Instagram, sharing a cute photo of them petting a goat in September.
"This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @ BillyGoat !! 🐐 Welcome to the ‘Gram, Billy!!!!" she wrote in the caption.
By October, Jordon made their romance Instagram official, sharing sweet snaps from their summer vacation.
For Halloween, the couple went all out and sported coordinated costumes.
Bill suited up as a fisherman, while his lady wowed as a glamorous mermaid, complete with a scaly red-orange tail and clam-shell top.
These days, Bill seems to be enjoying a fresh perspective on life, thanks to his girlfriend.
“He’s undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where’s-the-party guy," a source spilled to Life & Style.
"Bill seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful," they added. "It’s obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth."
Though it's only been a short amount of time, they are already thinking about next steps, a source claimed.
"Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future, as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage," an insider dished to Daily Mail.
"He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy," the insider added. "He will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life, as he wants her to be happy with any decision he is meant to make on any offers he will be given."