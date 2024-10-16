Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
The 48-year age difference between Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson doesn’t seem to bother the shocking couple.
According to a source, the former New England Patriots coach, 72, has to decide if he wants to continue his football career or put time into his romance with the cheerleader, 24.
The relationship, which began after Belichick met Hudson on a flight from Boston to Florida in February 2021, has apparently been going very well.
“Bill is at a bit of a crossroads on what he would like to do for his future as there is still a drive to coach again and break the wins record, but his life now isn't that bad as he has been enjoying doing TV and absolutely enjoying his relationship with his girlfriend Jordon that is blossoming into something that is going to lead to marriage,” the insider shared.
They added, “He wants to be with her all of the time, but she is pushing him to see the options that he will have for next season because she knows that makes him happy.”
After Belichick left the Patriots after 24 seasons, he is now looking for what’s next for him — but is making sure to keep Hudson in mind.
“After a year removed from the game on the field, he is going to have some more options, but as it looks now, he will be making the decision not just for himself but with the love of his life, as he wants her to be happy with any decision he is meant to make on any offers he will be given,” the source shared.
Amid rumors that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may replace head coach Mike McCarthy with Belichick, the source claimed the Nashville native may make the jump.
“If Jerry fires Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys job is Bill's if he wants it,” another insider stated. “If the season continues in the direction it is going, Bill might be getting a call, but if he takes any job, he would take it for next year, and not fill in anywhere this year.”
Despite the speculation, Belichick is still hesitant to join the famous team.
“Bill at this moment, is actually leaning toward not taking the job because he would have to deal with Jerry Jones. Since the Cowboys are awful and are in need of a new direction and coach, Bill might use that as leverage to sway Jerry to do things differently, but it isn't automatic that he will be joining the Cowboys, it's more likely he won't as taking the job will result in more headaches than needed,” they explained. “The main takeaway from a future Dallas coaching job might be something Bill uses to gain another job elsewhere. He might use teams against each other to get to the place he actually wants to go.”
As OK! previously reported, on October 12, another source claimed that no matter what Belichick decides to do with his career, he is all in on Hudson.
"Bill says he believes he’s still got a lot of years left and he wants to spend them with Jordon," they spilled. "He’s not even opposed to starting a family with her and becoming a late-in-life dad. He claims age is just a number and he wants to tie the knot with Jordon!"
Daily Mail reported on Belichick and Hudson's "blossoming" relationship.