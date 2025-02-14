Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Would 'Definitely Get a Prenup' If They Get Married: Source
Bill Belichick isn’t taking any chances when it comes to his fortune!
The legendary NFL coach and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, have “definitely discussed marriage,” according to a source.
While tying the knot “isn’t out of the question,” the insider made one thing clear: “they would definitely get a prenup” before making things official.
Belichick and Hudson have been fueling engagement rumors lately, especially after she was spotted wearing a dazzling Toi et Moi ring with a pink diamond during their pre-Super Bowl outing.
Hudson quickly put the speculation to rest, explaining that the bling was actually a championship ring she earned as part of Bridgewater State University’s national title-winning cheerleading squad. She even shared a social media post marking the couple’s anniversary, revealing how they first met.
"February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021," she captioned the post, sharing a close-up of their hands — his firmly wrapped around her waist, hers resting gently on top — both adorned with championship rings.
"Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later," Hudson added.
She playfully shut down engagement rumors that took off after the Super Bowl, clarifying with a wink, "P.S. — @nfl, that Championship Ring is mine 💍🫶🏼🖤🏆."
Alongside her post, Hudson included a video of Deductive Logic by Harvard professor Warren Goldfarb. Inside the book’s cover, Belichick wrote a note recalling their first meeting on February 11, 2021.
"Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels! Bill Belichick," he signed, listing his Super Bowl wins underneath.
Her post seemed to confirm earlier TMZ reports that the couple met on a flight. Sources said Belichick struck up a conversation after noticing Hudson — who was a college student at the time — reading the book.
Despite shutting down engagement rumors, the speculation hasn’t stopped. Rustin Yasavolian, CEO of Masina Diamonds in Marietta, Ga., analyzed Hudson’s ring and told FEMAIL that he believes it features a rare pink diamond.
“[It] looks to be at least between five to seven carats, and considering the rarity of pink diamonds, the price point for the diamond alone is most likely over $1,000,000,” he said.
Yasavolian described the piece as a “pear-shaped or custom-cut pink diamond set in an asymmetrical wave-shaped custom-made setting with a pave diamond shank.” He also pointed out that the style follows the Toi et Moi engagement ring trend, which means “you and me” in French.
“While it is a show-stopper of a statement piece, it certainly does appear to be an engagement ring,” Yasavolian added.