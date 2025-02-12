Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Reveals How They Met in Sweet Tribute
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, gave fans a little insight into how her romance with the legendary NFL coach began.
The former cheerleader took to Instagram to mark four years since she first met Belichick, sharing a close-up shot of their hands — his gripping her waist, hers resting on top — both decked out in championship rings.
"February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021," she captioned the post.
"Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later," Hudson added.
She playfully shut down engagement rumors that took off after the Super Bowl, clarifying with a wink, "P.S. — @nfl, that Championship Ring is mine 💍🫶🏼🖤🏆."
She explained the bling is a championship ring she earned as a member of Bridgewater State University’s national title-winning cheerleading squad.
Alongside the tribute, Hudson included a video of Deductive Logic by Harvard professor Warren Goldfarb. Inside the cover, Belichick wrote a note revealing they first met on February 11, 2021, signing it, "Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels! Bill Belichick." Underneath, he listed the years of his Super Bowl wins.
Her post seemed to confirm earlier reports from TMZ that the couple met on a flight. According to sources, Belichick struck up a conversation with Hudson — who was a college student at the time — after noticing her reading the book.
But the timeline raised some eyebrows.
Hudson claimed they first connected in 2021, yet Belichick was still in a long-term relationship with Linda Holliday at the time. The coach and Holliday had been together since 2007 and didn’t officially call it quits until 2023.
The tribute post comes just days after the 72-year-old former Patriots coach and his much younger girlfriend made headlines when she was spotted in New Orleans sporting a diamond ring on that finger.
During their pre-Super Bowl outing, Hudson made a bold fashion statement, rocking an Atlanta Falcons shirt — clearly trolling the team that famously blew a 25-point lead against the Patriots in the 2017 championship. She paired it with black leggings, white sneakers, sunglasses, and a striking Toi et Moi ring featuring diamond and pink sapphire stones.
Meanwhile, Belichick kept it casual, wearing a University of North Carolina T-shirt, blue jeans and sneakers.