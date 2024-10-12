Bill Belichick, 72, Is a 'Different' Person Since Dating Cheerleader Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24: Source
Who knew Bill Belichick could become a new man at age 72?
The former New England Patriots head coach is head over heels in love with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, 24 — and sources say they might even be ready to start a family together.
Belichick — who is a father to three children, all older than Hudson — has received loads of hate since reportedly meeting his lady on a flight in February 2021, when the cheerleader was still a college student at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.
"Bill takes a lot of ribbing for being with a girl 48 years younger. He’s got sweat socks older than her," a friend of Belichick jokingly said to a news publication. "But he’s undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where’s-the-party guy."
According to another pal, the happiness Hudson brings Belichick has been clear to see during the ex-Patriots coach's various television appearances as a sports analyst since leaving his position in New England.
"Bill seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful," the source spilled. "It’s obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth."
Belichick and Hudson — who didn't confirm their relationship until June of this year — are even looking at the calendar for a potential wedding date this spring, the friend alleged.
"Bill says he believes he’s still got a lot of years left and he wants to spend them with Jordon," they gushed. "He’s not even opposed to starting a family with her and becoming a late-in-life dad. He claims age is just a number and he wants to tie the knot with Jordon!"
If Belichick did decide to welcome a newborn in his 70s, it'd make him a dad-of-four, as he already shares his daughter, Amanda, as well as sons Stephen and Brian with his ex-wife, Debby Clarke Belichick.
Amanda made Bill and Debby parents for the first time in 1984 and graduated from Wesleyan University in 2007 with a degree in history. She has been the head coach of Holy Cross' women's lacrosse program since 2015.
Stephen, or "Steve," was born in March 1987 and played lacrosse at Rutgers University for all four years. He's been coaching the New England Patriots' outside linebackers since 2020.
Brian is the youngest of the Belichick children and was reportedly born in 1994. He was hired as a scouting assistant for the Patriots in 2016, but was promoted to coaching assistant the following year.
