Bill Belichick, 72, Is a 'Different' Person Since Dating Cheerleader Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24: Source

The former New England Patriots head coach is head over heels in love with his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson , 24 — and sources say they might even be ready to start a family together.

Belichick — who is a father to three children, all older than Hudson — has received loads of hate since reportedly meeting his lady on a flight in February 2021, when the cheerleader was still a college student at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

"Bill takes a lot of ribbing for being with a girl 48 years younger. He’s got sweat socks older than her," a friend of Belichick jokingly said to a news publication. "But he’s undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where’s-the-party guy."