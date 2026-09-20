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'In Absolute Awe': Bill Belichick Roasted by Critics for His Tight Outfit in New Video

pic of Bill Belichick.
Source: MEGA; @GOHEELS / X

Fans weren't too kind to the coach.

Sept. 20 2026, Published 5:33 p.m. ET

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Legendary football head coach Bill Belichick has become the target of online mockery after he wore a tight sweater that outlined the curve of his chest in a new video.

In a video posted by the UNC sports X account on September 15, the 74-year-old coach talked about the school's recent victory, though few commenters could pay attention to the substance of his comments.

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Source: @GOHEELS / X

Few paid attention to what Belichick said in the clip.

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'In Absolute Awe'

Photo of Commenters were ruthless.
Source: MEGA

Commenters were ruthless.

It was the opinion of many commenters that Belichick's tight University of North Carolina sweater was form fitting but not necessarily flattering.

"In absolute awe at Bill Belichick’s body," one X commenter wrote. "He looks like an ancient fertility goddess."

"Jesus … Life comes at you fast. Never would of thought I'd see Bill Belichick in a corset," said another.

Multiple commenters jokingly compared the video to a recent Sydney Sweeney advertisement in which the actress appeared in the buff for a sports gambling app.

"Sydney Sweeney uses her t--- to promote sports and everybody loses their mind, but nobody says a word when Bill Belichick does it," one user joked.

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Another Embarrassment for Belichick

Photo of Belichick has been in constant scandal at UNC.
Source: MEGA

Belichick has been in constant scandal at UNC.

The video was the latest curious embarrassment, who since retiring from the NFL, where he was one of the most widely respected head coaches in league history due to his success leading the New England Patriots' dynasty, has been embroiled in bizarre scandals.

The most recent scandal concerns an internal investigation conducted by the University of North Carolina into the “culture and climate” of Belichick's football program, which resulted in the resignation of his son, Steve Belichick, from the coaching staff. Steve is rumored to have used drugs and provided drugs to UNC players, per WRAL.

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UNC Has Started Well This Season

Photo of Much attention has been paid to Bill's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
Source: MEGA

Much attention has been paid to Bill's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Much of the attention has been paid to Jordon Hudson, Bill's former cheerleader girlfriend, who is 49 years his junior. Jordon has acted as Bill's de facto PR manager during his time with UNC — at one time infamously shutting down a CBS reporter asking a softball question about how the pair met.

Bill's NFL pedigree hasn't translated onto the football field either. He led UNC to a disastrous 4-8 record in his first season leading the team. This season, he has opened 2-0.

Belichick Was Snubbed From the Hall of Fame

Photo of Belichick is still not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Source: MEGA

Belichick is still not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Adding insult to injury, Bill was snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, outlining just how sour his reputation was in NFL circles.

It is unclear why, though some reports have suggested Hall voters sought to punish Belichick for the cheating scandals "Spygate" and "Deflategate" during his coaching career. The resulting controversy seemed to inspire the Hall of Fame to reform its voting process.

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