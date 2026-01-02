Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Fiercely Defends Her Romance With the Football Coach as They Celebrate Fourth New Year's Eve Together
Jan. 2 2026, Published 6:04 p.m. ET
New year, same Jordon Hudson.
The pageant queen, 24, reposted an old Instagram Story to mark this New Year’s Eve, as she once again spent the holiday with her boyfriend Bill Belichick, 73.
In the 2024 social media share, Hudson celebrated what was their third “midnight’s kiss.”
"Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge'; yet, somehow everything changed,” she wrote. "4th calendar year; Going strong. I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity.”
Bill Belichick's Daughter-in-Law Criticizes Jordon Hudson
The couple has faced much controversy throughout their relationship due to their large age gap.
In fact, the UNC head coach’s daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schmitt, seemed to keep her distance from Hudson during a recent college football game.
Last year, Schmitt criticized the social media star after she infamously shut down questions about her relationship during Belichick’s CBS interview.
"Publicists act in a professional manner, and don’t 'storm' off set delaying an interview," Schmitt wrote about Hudson, who serves as the football legend’s publicist.
Jordon Hudson Interrupted Bill Belichick's Interview
During the interview in question, Belichick was asked how he met his girlfriend, which prompted her quickly cut in and declare, "We’re not talking about this,” from off camera.
He defended his woman in a public statement after the awkward moment went viral.
"The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career," the former New England Patriots coach asserted. "Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true."
A source said of the incident, “Her presence loomed large, to say the least. She was watching the feeds, standing beside the team. I would say that Bill was [generally] uncomfortable [during his appearance].”
Bill Belichick Is 'Very Happy' With Jordon Hudson
Drama aside, the couple is still going strong.
"I have seen her do very normal, everyday things for him, and I think he appreciates that she takes care of him. I would say that his [previous] partners, while very nice and loving, were not as hands-on because they were accustomed to having staff or people helping them, and Jordon does not live that way,” another insider said in September 2025. “He is very happy. He is clearly proud to be in a relationship with Jordon, and I think he really likes the companionship.”