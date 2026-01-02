Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Fiercely Defends Her Romance With the Football Coach as They Celebrate Fourth New Year's Eve Together

Article continues below advertisement

New year, same Jordon Hudson. The pageant queen, 24, reposted an old Instagram Story to mark this New Year’s Eve, as she once again spent the holiday with her boyfriend Bill Belichick, 73. In the 2024 social media share, Hudson celebrated what was their third “midnight’s kiss.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jordon/Instagram Jordon Hudson celebrated New Year's Eve with boyfriend Bill Belichick.

"Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge'; yet, somehow everything changed,” she wrote. "4th calendar year; Going strong. I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025. Keep swinging, Keyboard Warriors. Your illusion of righteousness only fuels my authenticity.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick's Daughter-in-Law Criticizes Jordon Hudson

Source: MEGA Jordon Hudson is significantly younger than Bill Belichick.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jordon Hudson Interrupted Bill Belichick's Interview

Source: MEGA Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have been criticized for their age gap.

During the interview in question, Belichick was asked how he met his girlfriend, which prompted her quickly cut in and declare, "We’re not talking about this,” from off camera. He defended his woman in a public statement after the awkward moment went viral. "The final eight-minute segment does not reflect the productive 35-minute conversation we had, which covered a wide range of topics related to my career," the former New England Patriots coach asserted. "Instead, it presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few minutes of the interview to suggest a false narrative — that Jordon was attempting to control the conversation — which is simply not true." A source said of the incident, “Her presence loomed large, to say the least. She was watching the feeds, standing beside the team. I would say that Bill was [generally] uncomfortable [during his appearance].”

Bill Belichick Is 'Very Happy' With Jordon Hudson

Source: MEGA Jordon Hudson interrupted Bill Belichick's CBS interview last year.