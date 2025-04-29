Bill Belichick's CBS News Interview Sparks Concerns About His 'Alarming' Relationship With Jordon Hudson, 24
Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, made quite the scene during her boyfriend's CBS Sunday Morning interview on April 27.
The 24-year-old landed herself in headlines after preventing Belichick, 73, from answering certain questions and being a hovering eye during a Q&A with the University of North Carolina football coach.
After the baffling interview went viral, a source claimed friends of the former New England Patriots general manager raised concerns amid signs of a controlling relationship dynamic between the two.
Pals of Belichick are "shaking their heads" after witnessing the awkward interview, a source spilled to a news publication, noting: "They are talking to him about her, but very gently because they know how deep in he is."
Belichick's inner circle is even started to wonder what Hudson's intentions are, as she has seemed to weasel her way into every aspect of the famed sports figure's life and career.
"She saw an opening and she took it," the confidant confessed, as another source admitted the two's relationship is "alarming" and called Hudson a "runaway train."
Additional insiders informed a second news outlet that Hudson allegedly stormed off set during Belichick's CBS Sunday Morning appearance — but not before interrupting journalist Tony Dokoupil and reportedly causing a 30-minute delay during the sit-down conversation.
Hudson apparently wanted Belichick to follow behind her after she angrily stepped away from the scene, though it's unclear whether he obeyed.
The sources noted Dokoupil was "spooked" by the former cheerleader's behavior and tried to end the interview as fast as he could. CBS News executives are said to have gotten involved in the editing process in order to save the segment and allow it to air on national television.
A follow-up interview with Belichick was canceled, according to the news publication.
While Hudson disrupted the one-on-one chat several times, one instance in particular went viral after Belichick was asked how he and his much-younger lady met.
"We’re not talking about this," Hudson — who was the only person to accompany the football coach for his interview — declared, as Belichick went mute.
When asked about backlash he's received for his romance with a woman fresh out of college, Belichick said he's "never been too worried about what everybody else thinks."
The criticized moment has caused a "growing sense this could become a problem" among UNC staffers.
Hudson doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon, however, as their relationship appears to only be growing more serious as time goes on.
In the acknowledgments section of Belichick's new book, The Art of Winning, which he had been promoting, the football legend referred to Hudson as his "idea mill" and "creative muse."
