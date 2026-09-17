Bill Belichick Slams 'Ridiculous' Rumors Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Is Managing His Career

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Bill Belichick is setting the record straight about longtime speculation surrounding his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, and her involvement in his football career. In a new interview published Wednesday, September 16, the 74-year-old North Carolina Tar Heels head coach pushed back on claims that Hudson has been trying to influence the football program.

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Source: MEGA Bill Belichick denied that Jordon Hudson has an official role with UNC football.

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“The way the story was picked up was a long way from that,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “Like, ‘She’s trying to be the general manager of the team,’ and it’s so ridiculous.”

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Belichick Explained Why Hudson Was Copied on Emails

Source: MEGA Bill Belichick called claims that Jordon Hudson wants to run the team ‘ridiculous.’

Part of the speculation reportedly came from Belichick asking UNC communications staff to copy Hudson on certain emails. However, according to the coach, the request had nothing to do with the Tar Heels. “When I took the job here, it was December [2024], and at that time I was doing five TV shows, the radio show, and I had a book coming out,” he explained. “I had a lot of other things going on when I took the job.” He went on, “I sent an email when I got here, and I said, ‘Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?’ Didn’t have anything to do with the university.” Belichick said the request was later presented in a very different way, claiming “that was leaked [and] released as ‘Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email.'” He called the idea “just a flat-out lie.” When asked what Hudson's involvement looks like now, he answered, “There are some things that she helps me schedule or look at. It’s not North Carolina stuff.” A university spokesperson also doubled down, telling the outlet that Hudson, who is 49 years younger than the eight-time Super Bowl Champion, does not have football “responsibilities.”

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Hudson Has Business Ties to Belichick

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Source: @THECAROLINACOCKROACH/TIKTOK Jordon Hudson helps Bill Belichick with some personal scheduling outside UNC.

While Hudson does not have an official position with the Tar Heels, she does have professional ties to Belichick outside the university. Hudson lists herself as COO of Belichick Productions on LinkedIn. She also founded Trouble Cub Enterprises, through which she has applied for trademarks involving phrases associated with her boyfriend. The Wall Street Journal also reported that between December 2025 and June 2026, Hudson filed public-records requests seeking communications between university staff and the media concerning her relationship with Belichick. When asked about a possible reason behind those requests, Belichick said he didn't “want to speak for” Hudson. “I think if you look at her requests, you would probably find that she was asking for things that had already been sent,” he said, noting that he hadn’t seen the requests themselves.

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Hudson's UNC Presence Has Sparked Attention

Source: MEGA UNC confirmed that Jordon Hudson has no football ‘responsibilities.’