'WAG' Bill Belichick, 74, Supports Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 25, at Cheerleading Competition as Couple Remains Unbothered by 50-Year Age-Gap
April 29 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET
Jordon Hudson expressed her gratitude for boyfriend Bill Belichick’s support during a recent cheer competition.
The 25-year-old cheerleader shared a photo on Instagram, showcasing her team spirit at the Cheerleading Worlds competition in Florida.
Jordon Hudson Wins at Cheerleading Worlds
Hudson donned a Cheer Extreme Code Black team uniform, accentuated with roses in her hair and a striking red lip. In the photo, Belichick, 74, wore an embroidered Code Black hat and a team T-shirt, standing proudly by her side.
“Roses 🆙 for Bill the WAG 💍🌹🌹🌹👌🏻,” Hudson captioned the image, reflecting their playful relationship. Her team won in the International Open Coed Non-Tumbling division, and a video captured their celebration.
Bill Belichick Shows Continued Support
Belichick has consistently supported Hudson at her events, including the Cheer Extreme All-Stars competition in November. He was photographed alongside other spectators as Hudson showcased her skills on the mat.
The couple also made headlines when Belichick attended the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant, where Hudson secured third place. Dressed in a classic suit, Belichick held hands with Hudson after her achievement, further solidifying their bond.
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Inside Their Public Relationship
Their romance began on a flight in 2021, where they first met. At that time, Belichick was in a relationship with Linda Holliday, but they parted ways in 2023 after 16 years together.
Hudson and Belichick publicly confirmed their romance in 2024 and sparked engagement rumors after Hudson was seen wearing a sparkler on her finger in April.
Fans React to Age-Gap Couple
Despite the couple's nearly 50-year age difference, they continue to support each other in their respective endeavors, capturing the attention of fans.
Their relationship demonstrates the power of love across generations, and the public eagerly anticipates their next chapter.