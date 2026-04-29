or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Jordon Hudson
OK LogoCOUPLES

'WAG' Bill Belichick, 74, Supports Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 25, at Cheerleading Competition as Couple Remains Unbothered by 50-Year Age-Gap

Photo of Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick.
Source: MEGA

Jordon Hudson celebrated a cheerleading win with Bill Belichick.

Profile Image

April 29 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jordon Hudson expressed her gratitude for boyfriend Bill Belichick’s support during a recent cheer competition.

The 25-year-old cheerleader shared a photo on Instagram, showcasing her team spirit at the Cheerleading Worlds competition in Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordon Hudson Wins at Cheerleading Worlds

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of She shared a proud moment from the competition.
Source: @jordon/INSTAGRAM

She shared a proud moment from the competition.

Hudson donned a Cheer Extreme Code Black team uniform, accentuated with roses in her hair and a striking red lip. In the photo, Belichick, 74, wore an embroidered Code Black hat and a team T-shirt, standing proudly by her side.

“Roses 🆙 for Bill the WAG 💍🌹🌹🌹👌🏻,” Hudson captioned the image, reflecting their playful relationship. Her team won in the International Open Coed Non-Tumbling division, and a video captured their celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick Shows Continued Support

Image of Bill Belichick supported her from the sidelines once again.
Source: MEGA

Bill Belichick supported her from the sidelines once again.

Belichick has consistently supported Hudson at her events, including the Cheer Extreme All-Stars competition in November. He was photographed alongside other spectators as Hudson showcased her skills on the mat.

The couple also made headlines when Belichick attended the 2025 Miss Maine USA pageant, where Hudson secured third place. Dressed in a classic suit, Belichick held hands with Hudson after her achievement, further solidifying their bond.

MORE ON:
Jordon Hudson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Their Public Relationship

Image of The couple showcased their playful and public bond.
Source: MEGA

The couple showcased their playful and public bond.

Their romance began on a flight in 2021, where they first met. At that time, Belichick was in a relationship with Linda Holliday, but they parted ways in 2023 after 16 years together.

Hudson and Belichick publicly confirmed their romance in 2024 and sparked engagement rumors after Hudson was seen wearing a sparkler on her finger in April.

Fans React to Age-Gap Couple

Image of Their relationship continued to draw attention.
Source: MEGA

Their relationship continued to draw attention.

Despite the couple's nearly 50-year age difference, they continue to support each other in their respective endeavors, capturing the attention of fans.

Their relationship demonstrates the power of love across generations, and the public eagerly anticipates their next chapter.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.