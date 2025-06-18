or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jordon Hudson
OK LogoNEWS

Burn! Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Shades His 'Socialite' Ex Linda Holliday After Bitter Run-in at Nantucket Holiday Party

Photo of Linda Holliday; picture of Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson.
Source: MEGA

Jordon Hudson started dating Bill Belichick shortly after his split from Linda Holliday.

By:

June 18 2025, Published 2:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jordon Hudson threw major shade at her much-older boyfriend Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday in a subtle, yet savage, post.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, June 17, Hudson, 24, shared a loving tribute for her friend and fellow pageant queen Melissa Sapini as she concluded her chapter as Miss Massachusetts USA — though the lengthy message wasn't complete without a diss toward Holliday.

Article continues below advertisement

Jordon Hudson Disses Bill Belichick's Ex

jordon hudson shades bill belichick ex linda holliday party post
Source: @jordon/Instagram; MEGA

Linda Holliday dated Bill Belichick for 16 years before he moved on with Jordon Hudson.

"I know you will keep shining, metamorphosing and taking up space; even when others threaten you and insist that you don't belong, e.g. the 'Nantucket Socialites,'" Hudson's message read in part, seemingly snubbing Holliday — whom the pals reportedly had a tension-filled interaction with at a Nantucket holiday party last year.

Sapini, 22, was with the Miss Main USA contender at a festive bash around Christmas time 2024 when Holliday, 62, allegedly confronted her ex-boyfriend's new woman — who started dating Belichick, 73, in 2023, the very same year the famed football coach and the television correspondent split after 16 years together.

Article continues below advertisement

Linda Holliday 'Threatened' Jordon Hudson's Pageant Pal

jordon hudson shades bill belichick ex linda holliday party post
Source: @jordon/Instagram

Jordon Hudson shaded Linda Holliday in a tribute for her friend Melissa Sapini.

According to a report at the time, Holliday told a staffer "she was upset" about Hudson being in attendance at the elite event, as she "felt her presence was inappropriate" since her daughters were headlining gathering.

Hudson was then allegedly approached by an employee, who asked her "if she thought it was a good idea to be there considering the clear animosity," though the former college cheerleader insisted she had "done nothing wrong."

Before leaving the soirée, Hudson claimed Sapini "was seemingly threatened by Ms. Holliday, saying that if Ms. Sapini valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are and that she, Ms. Holliday, had many powerful friends in the pageant organization."

The alleged threat is said to have made Sapini start crying.

MORE ON:
Jordon Hudson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend 'Iced Out' by Nantucket Social Circle

jordon hudson shades bill belichick ex linda holliday party post
Source: @jordon/Instagram

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have a nearly 50-year age gap.

A source later told Page Six in May that Hudson was being "iced out" within the Nantucket social scene, as people don't seem to approve of the nearly 50-year age difference between Belichick and his girlfriend.

Belichick and Hudson have been under immense public scrutiny since going public with their relationship in June 2024.

Jordon Hudson Frequently Defends Her Relationship With Bill Belichick

jordon hudson shades bill belichick ex linda holliday party post
Source: @jordon/Instagram

The couple didn't go pubic with their relationship until June 2024.

After hard-launching their unexpected romance, Hudson has had to defend the legitimacy of their partnership against critics — though hate hasn't stopped her from showing off Belichick as her man.

For his birthday back in April, Hudson referred to the former New England Patriots general manager as her "twin flame" alongside a few sweet photos of the two.

On Valentine's Day earlier this year, Hudson informed her social media followers about "what constitutes love," noting: "Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.