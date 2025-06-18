Burn! Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Shades His 'Socialite' Ex Linda Holliday After Bitter Run-in at Nantucket Holiday Party

According to a report at the time, Holliday told a staffer "she was upset" about Hudson being in attendance at the elite event, as she "felt her presence was inappropriate" since her daughters were headlining gathering.

Hudson was then allegedly approached by an employee, who asked her "if she thought it was a good idea to be there considering the clear animosity," though the former college cheerleader insisted she had "done nothing wrong."

Before leaving the soirée, Hudson claimed Sapini "was seemingly threatened by Ms. Holliday, saying that if Ms. Sapini valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are and that she, Ms. Holliday, had many powerful friends in the pageant organization."

The alleged threat is said to have made Sapini start crying.