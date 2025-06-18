Burn! Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Shades His 'Socialite' Ex Linda Holliday After Bitter Run-in at Nantucket Holiday Party
Jordon Hudson threw major shade at her much-older boyfriend Bill Belichick's ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday in a subtle, yet savage, post.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, June 17, Hudson, 24, shared a loving tribute for her friend and fellow pageant queen Melissa Sapini as she concluded her chapter as Miss Massachusetts USA — though the lengthy message wasn't complete without a diss toward Holliday.
Jordon Hudson Disses Bill Belichick's Ex
"I know you will keep shining, metamorphosing and taking up space; even when others threaten you and insist that you don't belong, e.g. the 'Nantucket Socialites,'" Hudson's message read in part, seemingly snubbing Holliday — whom the pals reportedly had a tension-filled interaction with at a Nantucket holiday party last year.
Sapini, 22, was with the Miss Main USA contender at a festive bash around Christmas time 2024 when Holliday, 62, allegedly confronted her ex-boyfriend's new woman — who started dating Belichick, 73, in 2023, the very same year the famed football coach and the television correspondent split after 16 years together.
Linda Holliday 'Threatened' Jordon Hudson's Pageant Pal
According to a report at the time, Holliday told a staffer "she was upset" about Hudson being in attendance at the elite event, as she "felt her presence was inappropriate" since her daughters were headlining gathering.
Hudson was then allegedly approached by an employee, who asked her "if she thought it was a good idea to be there considering the clear animosity," though the former college cheerleader insisted she had "done nothing wrong."
Before leaving the soirée, Hudson claimed Sapini "was seemingly threatened by Ms. Holliday, saying that if Ms. Sapini valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are and that she, Ms. Holliday, had many powerful friends in the pageant organization."
The alleged threat is said to have made Sapini start crying.
- Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Throws Major Shade After Disrupting Coach's Cringey CBS Interview
- Jordon Hudson Jokes About 'Old Bae' Bill Belichick as Fans React to Her 'Gross' New Video
- Bill Belichick's Ex Linda Holliday Appears to Roast Him With 'Kill Bill' Halloween Costume as His Relationship With Jordon Hudson, 24, Heats Up
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bill Belichick's Girlfriend 'Iced Out' by Nantucket Social Circle
A source later told Page Six in May that Hudson was being "iced out" within the Nantucket social scene, as people don't seem to approve of the nearly 50-year age difference between Belichick and his girlfriend.
Belichick and Hudson have been under immense public scrutiny since going public with their relationship in June 2024.
Jordon Hudson Frequently Defends Her Relationship With Bill Belichick
After hard-launching their unexpected romance, Hudson has had to defend the legitimacy of their partnership against critics — though hate hasn't stopped her from showing off Belichick as her man.
For his birthday back in April, Hudson referred to the former New England Patriots general manager as her "twin flame" alongside a few sweet photos of the two.
On Valentine's Day earlier this year, Hudson informed her social media followers about "what constitutes love," noting: "Love is not to be judged. It is never okay to harass or abuse a person based upon who they love."