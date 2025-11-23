Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship Timeline: Inside Their 48-Year Age Gap

Article continues below advertisement

Hudson made things official a year later by posting photos of herself with Belichick on social media, captioning them, "Summation of Summer." Before Hudson, Belichick was married to Debby Clarke. The former couple tied the knot in 1977, welcomed three children and eventually divorced in 2006. Following that, he dated Linda Holliday, executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation, until their split in 2023 after more than a decade together.

2021

Source: MEGA; @jordon/Instagram

In a twist of fate, TMZ reported that Belichick and Hudson first met on a flight, where they sat next to each other. Hudson asked the coach to sign one of her textbooks. "Thanks for giving me a course on logic!" he wrote, according to a photo circulated by the outlet.

2023

Source: MEGA; @jordon/Instagram

The budding couple was spotted several times throughout 2023, with fans sharing candid photos of them together. In January, they enjoyed a stroll through the French Quarter in New Orleans. Later that year, the two returned to the city and were seen on a dinner date, clearly enjoying each other's company.

May 2024

Source: MEGA

The age gap became a talking point during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. "Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked," former Patriot Rob Gronkowski teased. "But now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School: you were scouting your new girlfriend!" Tom Brady joined in on the fun, referencing security footage of Belichick escaping Hudson's home. "When somebody asked me which ring was my favorite, I used to say, 'The next one,'" Brady joked. "Now that I'm retired, my favorite is that Ring camera that caught Coach Belichick slinking out of that poor girl's house at 6 a.m. a few months ago."

June 2024

Source: MEGA

As several media outlets confirmed their relationship, the couple was seen riding bikes together in Nantucket, Mass., having fun despite the 48-year age difference.

September 2024

Source: @jordon/Instagram

Hudson gave Belichick a warm welcome to Instagram. "This is my formal petition for @BillBelichick to change his handle to @BillyGoat!! 🐐 Welcome to the 'Gram, Billy!!!!" she posted. At the same time, comedian Nikki Glaser engaged in some playful roasting during the Prime Video Thursday Night Football postgame show. "I haven't seen a group of Patriots take an L this bad since January 6th," she quipped. "Thank God Belichick wasn't there to see this. He was too busy watching Blippi with his girlfriend."

October 2024

Source: @jordon/Instagram

Hudson made their romance Instagram official, sharing details of their summer escapades. One photo featured Belichick sporting Taylor Swift merchandise after attending her Eras Tour.

December 2024

Source: @jordon/Instagram

The couple stepped onto the red carpet for the American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala in New York. Hudson expressed her happiness on Instagram, saying, "The evening was saturated with all of my favorite things: friendship, education, philanthropy, glamour, beet salad, Billy, dance-worthy music, ornithological & oceanic exhibits. We created so many great memories together while supporting a great cause; my heart is filled to the brim!!!"

New Year's Eve 2024

Source: @jordon/Instagram

Hudson celebrated their "third midnight kiss" on Instagram. "Nothing changed for us in 2024 except for 'public knowledge,' yet, somehow everything has changed," she noted. "4th calendar year; Going strong. I can't wait to take punches for you in 2025."

January 2025

Source: MEGA

Belichick was named the new head football coach at the University of North Carolina, and Hudson proudly celebrated his career move on Instagram, posting, "Pictured: two people who are overtly committed to @uncfootball 🩵🏈."

February 2025

Source: @jordon/Instagram

At the 2025 NFL Honors, Belichick and Hudson became the punchline of a joke from host Snoop Dogg. "I remember when, what was it, Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet," he said, eliciting laughter but also a stunned look from Hudson.

April 2025

Source: CBS Sunday Morning/X

During a sit-down interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Hudson interrupted a question about how they met with a firm, "Not talking about this." Following the interview, Belichick clarified the conversation's direction in a statement, stating, "I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football."

August 2025

Source: MEGA