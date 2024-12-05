United Healthcare CEO Murder: Police Reveal Cryptic Messages Written on Shotgun Shells Amid News Victim Was Receiving 'Threats'
New frightening details have been unveiled in the shocking murder case of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
While investigating the crime scene outside of the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan after Thompson was fatally gunned down in what cops described as a "brazen targeted attack" on Wednesday, December 4, police discovered a series of cryptic words written on the shotgun shells used to kill the high-profile executive.
On Thursday, December 5, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told NBC News the words "deny," "defend" and “depose" were written on the gun shell casings by the suspect they believe murdered Thompson — who was pronounced dead on Wednesday at Mount Sinai West hospital at the age of 50.
The disturbing revelation comes after the father-of-two's wife, Paulette Thompson, admitted her husband had allegedly been receiving "threats."
"Yes, there had been some," she told the news network after Brian's devastating death. "I don’t know, a lack of coverage? I don’t know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him."
"I can’t really give a thoughtful response right now," Paulette — who shares two sons with Brian — noted. "I just found this out and I’m trying to console my children."
- Brian Walshe Indicted In Alleged Murder Of Wife Ana Walshe, Faces Life In Prison If Convicted
- Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Hired A Hitman In Botched Suicide Plot So Son Could Cash In On $10 Million Life Insurance: Report
- John Ramsey Believes There's a 'Good Chance' His Daughter JonBenét's Case Could Be Solved Almost 30 Years After Child's Brutal Murder
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brian had been walking to speak at UnitedHealth Group’s investor conference on Wednesday morning when the murderer approached him from behind and "fired several rounds" at the corporate man, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed during a news conference.
Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny noted the gunman had been specifically waiting for Brian before pulling the trigger multiple times.
"The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot. It appears that the gun malfunctions as he clears the jam and begins to fire again," he explained.
Kenny added: “The motive for this murder is currently unknown, but based on the evidence we have so far, it does appear the victim was specifically targeted. But at this point, we do not know why."
The suspect has not been found at this time. He was last seen in Central Park after fleeing the scene by foot and hopping on a rental bike.
United Health Group said they were "deeply saddened and shocked" by Brian's passing in a statement released after the tragedy.
"Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him," the message continued. "We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him."
Paulette also released a formal statement after her husband's death made headlines, writing: "We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian."
"Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives. Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed," she concluded, per CNN.