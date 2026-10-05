Bill Burr Says He Won't Sit Down With Mark Zuckerberg Because Then He 'Can't Make Fun' of Him: 'Nothing's Free'

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Bill Burr admitted he would decline an invitation to meet Mark Zuckerberg because building a personal relationship with powerful figures compromises a comedian's ability to mock them. Burr remains one of the most prominent, uncompromising voices in modern stand-up comedy, balancing a massive global touring schedule, high-profile acting roles and long-running audio projects. Burr stars alongside Jeremy Allen White and Jeremy Strong in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming drama, The Social Reckoning, tackling accountability and the modern technology environment.

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'The Social Reckoning'

Bill Burr says he wouldn’t accept an invitation to meet Mark Zuckerberg:



“Nothing’s free. You don’t want to have a relationship. That’s why you never have any of those people on your podcast because then, all of a sudden, you have a friendship and you can’t make fun of them.” pic.twitter.com/uB37bvWRNg — Variety (@Variety) October 5, 2026 Source: @Variety.x Bill Burr stars in 'The Social Reckoning.'

In the film's promotional trailers, Burr's character bluntly tells Zuckerberg (played by Strong): “These guys are counting on the next round of congressional testimony to make you likable, Mark. I'm happy to lend a hand, but I think you're doomed.” The movie — a companion piece to The Social Network that focuses on whistleblower Frances Haugen — lets Burr lean into his skeptical view of corporate power structures from inside the narrative itself, contrasting the billionaire's public relations strategy with the fallout from congressional hearings. Speaking with Variety, Burr detailed his philosophy on keeping a strict boundary between himself and elite public figures.

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'Nothing's Free'

Source: MEGA Bill Burr called the POTUS an 'accidental stand-up comedian.'

“Nothing's free. You don't want to have a relationship. That's why you never have any of those people on your podcast because then, all of a sudden, you have a friendship and you can't make fun of them,” the comedian said. Burr's comments emphasize a classic conflict in modern comedy and podcasting. Many top podcasters trade their critical distance for high-profile guests, which can turn sharp critics into friendly interviewers. By consciously avoiding personal relationships with tech billionaires and politicians, Burr makes sure they remain fair game for his stand-up routines and his "Monday Morning Podcast," which has run weekly for over 15 years and serves as an unfiltered, unscripted outlet for his rants on sports, relationships, and everyday frustrations.

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Bill Burr Was Slammed for Performing in Saudi Arabia

Source: MEGA The comedian doesn't want to become friendly with Mark Zuckerberg because it could affect material for his standup routine.

Burr has described Zuckerberg ally Donald Trump, as an entertaining "accidental stand-up comedian" and a master "s---talker," while also stating on his podcast that he cannot take Trump's voters seriously. Some critics blasted Burr’s recent comments about Zuckerberg because of his widely condemned gig at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, featuring Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Louis C.K., and Aziz Ansari.

Source: MEGA Bill Burr was criticized for performing in Saudi Arabia.