Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Sick of Everything He Says Being 'Leaked' in All-Hands Meeting: 'It Sucks'
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg complained about his internal remarks being leaked on Thursday, January 30 — in a memo that also got leaked.
"We try to be really open, and then everything I say leaks," said Zuckerberg during an "all-hands" meeting with staff, telling his employees, "It sucks."
After the Facebook and Meta CEO’s remarks were quickly leaked, Meta chief information security officer Guy Rosen took over and warned employees there would be "repercussions" for anyone who was caught spilling secrets going forward.
"We take leaks seriously and will take action, including termination," said Rosen in an internal memo, which was also leaked. "When information is stolen or leaked, there are repercussions beyond the immediate security impact. Our teams become demoralized, and we all waste time that is better spent working on our products and toward our goals and mission."
During the meeting, Zuckerberg praised President Donald Trump and his administration and seemingly took a few shots at former President Joe Biden.
"After the last several years, we now have an opportunity to have a productive partnership with the United States government," Zuckerberg announced. "The government can sort of be actively opposing you, trying to get in the way and add a lot of friction, or can be actively trying to help you break down barriers to help you."
"It’s the right thing to do," he added.
Several of Zuckerberg's memos and comments to employees were leaked since his various attempts to cozy up to President Trump after he won the 2024 presidential election against Kamala Harris.
The 40-year-old tech bro even sat in front of Trump’s own cabinet picks, along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk, during the president’s inauguration and recently axed Meta’s fact-checking policies and diversity initiatives in a nod to Trump and Musk.
Zuckerberg has tried to shut down dissent over these decisions at Meta, banning staffers from speaking about certain contentious political and social issues.
The tech CEO also defended Meta’s recent DEI policy reversal.
"We’re in the middle of a pretty rapidly changing policy and regulatory landscape that views any policy that might advantage any one group of people over another as something that is unlawful," he revealed during the Q&A. "Because of that, we and every other institution out there are going to need to adjust."
According to The New York Times, during the meeting, Janelle Gale, Meta’s head of people, reportedly said there were other types of discrimination at Meta that needed to be addressed, including women being fired for sexual harassment and staffers being excluded for their political views.
Zuckerberg responded by announcing that the company would be bringing back a form of "unconscious bias" training, focused on more than just "a few different groups."