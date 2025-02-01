Mark Zuckerberg Says He's Sick of Everything He Says Being 'Leaked' in All-Hands Meeting: 'It Sucks'

"We try to be really open, and then everything I say leaks," said Zuckerberg during an "all-hands" meeting with staff, telling his employees, "It sucks."

After the Facebook and Meta CEO’s remarks were quickly leaked, Meta chief information security officer Guy Rosen took over and warned employees there would be "repercussions" for anyone who was caught spilling secrets going forward.

"We take leaks seriously and will take action, including termination," said Rosen in an internal memo, which was also leaked. "When information is stolen or leaked, there are repercussions beyond the immediate security impact. Our teams become demoralized, and we all waste time that is better spent working on our products and toward our goals and mission."