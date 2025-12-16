or
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
Politics

Donald Trump Is in the Epstein Files and on the S-- Trafficker's Plane Manifest, Confirms President's Chief of Staff in Shocking Tell-All

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: house oversight committee

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said Donald Trump appears in the Jeffrey Epstein files

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's Chief of Staff Susie Wiles matter of factly revealed that the president is indeed mentioned in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a new interview, Wiles claimed she's read the material but insisted the POTUS isn't connected to any of the s-- trafficker's crimes, as he's only mentioned in the documents because of the men's former friendship.

Donald Trump Is in the Epstein Files

Photo of Chief of Staff Susie Wiles confirmed Donald Trump is in the Epstein files but has no connection to any of the trafficker's crimes.
Source: mega

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles confirmed Donald Trump is in the Epstein files but has no connection to any of the trafficker's crimes.

Wiles, who referred to the situation as "the Epstein file," explained to Vanity Fair, "We know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful."

She also confirmed Trump "was on [Epstein’s] plane" and "on the manifest."

"They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever — I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together," she reasoned.

Photo of Wiles said the president appears in Epstein's files because they were 'young, single playboys together.'
Source: house oversight committee

Wiles said the president appears in Epstein's files because they were 'young, single playboys together.'

Americans had been demanding the files to be released in full for months now, with some speculating the government hadn't done so because they were protecting Trump or other high-profile men.

However, after a recent vote decided the files would be released, the president signed off on the order in November — though the full documents still haven't been exposed.

Susie Wiles Claims Trump's Alleged Birthday Card to Epstein Is Fake

Photo of Wiles claimed the alleged birthday card Trump wrote Epstein is fake.
Source: house oversight committee

Wiles claimed the alleged birthday card Trump wrote Epstein is fake.

Despite being upfront about Trump's name being in the files, she insisted the raunchy birthday card he allegedly wrote to the late financier is fake.

"That letter is not his. And nothing about it rings true to me, nor does it to people that have known the president a lot longer than I have," she said. "I can’t explain The Wall Street Journal, but we’re going to get some discovery because we sued them. So we’re going to find out."

The President Says He's Suing Over the Birthday Card

Photo of The POTUS said he planned to sue over the birthday card.
Source: mega

The POTUS said he planned to sue over the birthday card.

As OK! reported, the Wall Street Journal published a typed card from 2003 that contained an imagined conversation between the men inside the outlining of a female's naked body.

The card ended with, "Trump: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret."

"This is not me. This is a fake thing. It's a fake Wall Street Journal story," Trump declared at the time. "I never wrote a picture in my life. I don't draw pictures of women. It's not my language. It's not my words. I'm gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else."

He also alleged that Wall Street Journal owner Rupert Murdoch promised "he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so."

