Bill Clinton Grilled About Infamous Photos of Him in Hot Tub With Unidentified Woman
March 3 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
In a closed-door deposition on February 27, former President Bill Clinton testified before the House Oversight Committee regarding a controversial photograph showing him in a hot tub with an unidentified woman.
The image was part of a larger trove of records related to Jeffrey Epstein, which was released by the Department of Justice in December 2025.
Clinton testified that he was "almost sure" the photo was taken in Brunei in 2000 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference.
Former President Clinton Was on 'the Last Very Long Leg' of a Trip to Asia for Work
The 79-year-old former president stated he was staying at a hotel suggested by the Sultan of Brunei, who encouraged him to use the pool facilities.
The 42nd POTUS recalled that the incident took place during the “last very long leg” of a trip to Asia while he was working with his team “on the AIDS issue.”
“He said, ‘I want you to stay at this hotel, and I hope you’ll use the, you know, pool,'” Clinton said of the Sultan. “So, I did, and then I got out and went to bed, exhausted.”
'I Don't Know Who That Is'
When asked by the House Oversight Committee if there were others in the hot tub with him, Clinton replied, “I don’t think there’s anybody in the hot tub. But I don’t even — I had forgotten that there was anybody in the hot tub, but it was big, but it was about —”
When a committee member pointed out that there was a woman in the photo, Clinton stated he had "no idea" who the woman was, as her face had been redacted in the DOJ release.
“I don’t know who that is,” he said, before clarifying that she may have been part of his traveling party.
'I Believe That There Was a Secret Service Agent There at the Other End of the Pool'
“I think everybody there was part of our party. It was late at night, and I should — I also believe that there was a Secret Service agent there at the other end of the pool,” he recounted.
He maintained that he believed everyone in the pool area was part of his official travel party, which at the time included Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
Under oath, Clinton firmly denied engaging in any sexual activity with the individual in the photograph or any other women depicted in the released files.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Who Never Met Epstein, Testified for Nearly Six Hours
He said his time there was short, adding, "I sat in the hot tub for five minutes or whatever it was, and I got up and went to bed.”
“I don’t think I ever knew the photo was taken,” he testified.
The House Oversight Committee released full videos of this testimony on March 2. Clinton has consistently maintained that he was unaware of Epstein's criminal activities during their association, which he says ended in 2005.
Clinton’s wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, previously provided over six hours of closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, February 26, during which time she swore under oath that she has no recollection of ever meeting Jeffrey and had "nothing to add" regarding his criminal activities.