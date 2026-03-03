NEWS Bill Clinton Grilled About Infamous Photos of Him in Hot Tub With Unidentified Woman Source: MEGA Former President Bill Clinton was grilled about the infamous hot tub photos of him, Ghislaine Maxwell and an unknown woman. Lesley Abravanel March 3 2026, Published 2:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

In a closed-door deposition on February 27, former President Bill Clinton testified before the House Oversight Committee regarding a controversial photograph showing him in a hot tub with an unidentified woman. The image was part of a larger trove of records related to Jeffrey Epstein, which was released by the Department of Justice in December 2025. Clinton testified that he was "almost sure" the photo was taken in Brunei in 2000 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference.

Former President Clinton Was on 'the Last Very Long Leg' of a Trip to Asia for Work

Source: MEGA Former President Clinton was seen in several photographs in the Epstein files.

The 79-year-old former president stated he was staying at a hotel suggested by the Sultan of Brunei, who encouraged him to use the pool facilities. The 42nd POTUS recalled that the incident took place during the “last very long leg” of a trip to Asia while he was working with his team “on the AIDS issue.” “He said, ‘I want you to stay at this hotel, and I hope you’ll use the, you know, pool,'” Clinton said of the Sultan. “So, I did, and then I got out and went to bed, exhausted.”

'I Don't Know Who That Is'

Source: MEGA The former POTUS said the woman may have been part of his traveling party.

When asked by the House Oversight Committee if there were others in the hot tub with him, Clinton replied, “I don’t think there’s anybody in the hot tub. But I don’t even — I had forgotten that there was anybody in the hot tub, but it was big, but it was about —” When a committee member pointed out that there was a woman in the photo, Clinton stated he had "no idea" who the woman was, as her face had been redacted in the DOJ release. “I don’t know who that is,” he said, before clarifying that she may have been part of his traveling party.

'I Believe That There Was a Secret Service Agent There at the Other End of the Pool'

Source: MEGA Former President Bill Clinton was pictured in the pool with Ghislaine Maxwell and an unidentified woman.

“I think everybody there was part of our party. It was late at night, and I should — I also believe that there was a Secret Service agent there at the other end of the pool,” he recounted. He maintained that he believed everyone in the pool area was part of his official travel party, which at the time included Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell. Under oath, Clinton firmly denied engaging in any sexual activity with the individual in the photograph or any other women depicted in the released files.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Who Never Met Epstein, Testified for Nearly Six Hours

Source: MEGA Neither of the Clintons said they were aware of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities.