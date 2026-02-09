Bill Clinton Issues Dire Warning About Federal Tactics Following Minneapolis Shootings
Feb. 9 2026, Published 7:55 a.m. ET
Former President Bill Clinton issued a grave warning regarding the potential loss of freedoms in America. He made these remarks in light of two fatal shootings in Minneapolis, including the recent death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti on January 24.
Clinton's statement comes after U.S. Border Patrol agents shot and killed Pretti, 37, during a confrontation in south Minneapolis. Federal authorities maintain that Pretti approached officers with a handgun and resisted arrest. In contrast, witnesses have suggested that video evidence shows Pretti holding a phone rather than a weapon.
“Over the course of a lifetime, we face only a few moments where the decisions we make and the actions we take will shape our history for years to come. This is one of them,” Clinton posted on X. He expressed concern that if Americans surrender their freedoms after 250 years, they may never reclaim them.
The former president described the current climate in America as concerning, stating that he “never thought” such events would occur in the country. He recounted instances of people, including children, being taken from their homes and workplaces by federal agents. Clinton highlighted that individuals documenting law enforcement actions faced arrest and that peaceful observers experienced force.
Clinton also referenced the January 7 shooting of Renee Nicole Good, another 37-year-old who was killed by an ICE officer. While federal officials claim the officer acted in self-defense, Good's family plans to file a lawsuit that could challenge federal immunity laws.
While Clinton did not name President Donald Trump or Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, he criticized “the people in charge” for misleading the public and escalating tensions. He condemned efforts to limit local oversight, expressing that authorities instruct Americans not to trust their own perceptions.
“All of this is unacceptable and should have been avoided,” Clinton asserted.
In closing, Clinton called for increased civic engagement. He urged those who believe in the promise of American democracy to stand up and speak out, reminding the public that the country belongs to “We the People.”
The death of Pretti has sparked outrage among family members and local residents, who remember him as a compassionate caregiver and neighbor. The Department of Homeland Security has stated that the incident is under review, while Minnesota officials are demanding greater access to evidence and transparency surrounding federal operations in the city.
Clinton's remarks have entered an escalating national debate over immigration enforcement tactics and accountability following two high-profile killings in Minneapolis.
Former President Barack Obama also spoke out via X, describing Pretti's death as a “heartbreaking tragedy.” He emphasized that it should serve as a wake-up call for all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation.
"For weeks now, people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city. These unprecedented tactics-which even the former top lawyer of the Department of Homeland Security in the first Trump administration has characterized as embarrassing, lawless and cruel-have now resulted in the fatal shootings of two U.S citizens," Obama penned. "And yet rather than trying to impose some semblance of discipline and accountability over the agents they've deployed, the President and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation, while offering public explanations for the shootings of Mr. Pretti and Renee Good that aren't informed by any serious investigation-and that appear to be directly contradicted by video evidence."
"This has to stop. I would hope that after this most recent tragedy, administration officials will reconsider their approach, and start finding ways to work constructively with Governor [Tim] Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey as well as state and local police to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals," he added.