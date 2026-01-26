COUPLES Ellen DeGeneres, 68, Says It's 'Tough' to Celebrate Her Birthday After Second Fatal ICE Shooting as She Cuddles Up to Wife Portia de Rossi Source: @ellendegeneres/instagram 'I’m holding space for what’s happening in our world,' the former talk show host wrote on Instagram. Allie Fasanella Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ellen DeGeneres admitted she wasn't in a festive mood on her 68th birthday. Sharing a selfie with wife Portia de Rossi on Monday, January 26, she wrote on Instagram: "It’s a tough day to feel like celebrating a birthday. I’m holding space for what’s happening in our world and holding close what I’m grateful for. Like my wife. And cookies." The comedian was seemingly referencing the second deadly shooting in Minneapolis, Minn., this month, as Alex Pretti was gunned down by ICE agents on Saturday, January 24.

Ellen DeGeneres Responded to ICE Killings

Source: mega Ellen DeGeneres responded to ICE killing Renee Good in a post on January 17.

DeGeneres' birthday post came after she shared a video of Pretti, a 37-year-old American intensive care nurse for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, on Sunday, January 25. She captioned the video simply, "This is Alex Pretti." The retired talk show previously weighed in on the fatal shooting of Minneapolis mother Renee Good, penning on January 17 that she was "so sad, and so angry, and so worried." Good, also 37, was shot dead by a federal immigration officer while protesting the ongoing raids on Wednesday, January 7. While some believe she was attempting to run down the ICE agent with her car, and he acted in self-defense, others are calling the deadly shooting a crime.

'I'm Proud of Everyone Who Is Protesting Peacefully'

Source: @ellendegeneres/instagram 'I'm sorry for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting,' DeGeneres said in a video post on January 18.

In a follow-up post on January 18, she addressed the people of Minneapolis directly and applauded peaceful protesters. "I just wanted to say am so sorry for what's happening in Minneapolis, and our country, really," she began, noting that she shot her last stand-up special there because "they say it's the happiest city in America." "I found that to be true," DeGeneres declared, adding, "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone, and I'm proud of everyone who is protesting peacefully. I'm sorry for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting... for doing what you should be doing."

View this post on Instagram Source: @ellendegeneres/instagram The comedian applauded peaceful protesters in Minneapolis, Minn.

Ellen DeGeneres Faced Backlash for Her Comments

Source: mega Some condemned Ellen DeGeneres' response to Renee Good's death.

DeGeneres' response left people on social media divided, though, with some slamming her for speaking out against ICE. Many criticized her for not caring about the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk last fall. "You should be sad for yourself since your posts and support are selective," one person wrote, while another asked, "Did Charlie Kirk’s assassination make you sad and angry too?"

'Stay in the U.K., Please'

Source: mega One person even told her to 'stay in the U.K.' though she allegedly recently moved back to California in November 2025.