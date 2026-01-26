Ellen DeGeneres, 68, Says It's 'Tough' to Celebrate Her Birthday After Second Fatal ICE Shooting as She Cuddles Up to Wife Portia de Rossi
Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:23 p.m. ET
Ellen DeGeneres admitted she wasn't in a festive mood on her 68th birthday.
Sharing a selfie with wife Portia de Rossi on Monday, January 26, she wrote on Instagram: "It’s a tough day to feel like celebrating a birthday. I’m holding space for what’s happening in our world and holding close what I’m grateful for. Like my wife. And cookies."
The comedian was seemingly referencing the second deadly shooting in Minneapolis, Minn., this month, as Alex Pretti was gunned down by ICE agents on Saturday, January 24.
Ellen DeGeneres Responded to ICE Killings
DeGeneres' birthday post came after she shared a video of Pretti, a 37-year-old American intensive care nurse for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, on Sunday, January 25. She captioned the video simply, "This is Alex Pretti."
The retired talk show previously weighed in on the fatal shooting of Minneapolis mother Renee Good, penning on January 17 that she was "so sad, and so angry, and so worried."
Good, also 37, was shot dead by a federal immigration officer while protesting the ongoing raids on Wednesday, January 7. While some believe she was attempting to run down the ICE agent with her car, and he acted in self-defense, others are calling the deadly shooting a crime.
'I'm Proud of Everyone Who Is Protesting Peacefully'
In a follow-up post on January 18, she addressed the people of Minneapolis directly and applauded peaceful protesters.
"I just wanted to say am so sorry for what's happening in Minneapolis, and our country, really," she began, noting that she shot her last stand-up special there because "they say it's the happiest city in America."
"I found that to be true," DeGeneres declared, adding, "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone, and I'm proud of everyone who is protesting peacefully. I'm sorry for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting... for doing what you should be doing."
- Megyn Kelly Slams 'Bully' Ellen DeGeneres' Response to Fatal ICE Shooting: 'Ignorant Suits Her'
- Ellen DeGeneres' Lavish U.K. Estate Hit by Floods Just Weeks After She and Wife Portia De Rossi Fled U.S. Due to Donald Trump's 2024 Election Win: Report
- Megyn Kelly Is Convinced 'Obese and 'Unattractive' ICE Protesters Are Angry Because They're Not Getting Laid
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ellen DeGeneres Faced Backlash for Her Comments
DeGeneres' response left people on social media divided, though, with some slamming her for speaking out against ICE.
Many criticized her for not caring about the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk last fall.
"You should be sad for yourself since your posts and support are selective," one person wrote, while another asked, "Did Charlie Kirk’s assassination make you sad and angry too?"
'Stay in the U.K., Please'
Others referenced the former daytime television personality fleeing America after Donald Trump was elected president again, writing, "Stay in the U.K., please." (However, the couple allegedly recently moved back, purchasing a California home in November 2025.)
Meanwhile, other users agreed with the TV star. One user penned, "All of y’all in the comments are sick, get help. Thank you, Ellen💖💖💖."
Someone else wrote of ICE's operations, "More than 20k have died, and they keep killing people. Wake up, people, please and be our voice."