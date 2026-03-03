Bill Clinton Laughs and Smiles While Looking at Photos During Jeffrey Epstein Deposition Before His Lawyer Snatches Them Away: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton and his lawyer shared a laugh when he testified at the Friday, February 27, deposition over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. In video footage from the lengthy meeting, the former president was sitting at the table when he noticed a photo printed on a piece of paper.

Bill Clinton Chuckles at Deposition Photo

Bill Clinton Smiles while looking at old Epstein files in the small private Epstein hearing https://t.co/3QzXpinUcT pic.twitter.com/tfN7sWrq4L — America 24 News (@America24news_) March 3, 2026 Source: @America24news_/x Bill Clinton smiled while looking at photos during his deposition.

Clinton leaned in and stared at the image for several seconds before his lawyer took it from him — but he responded by grabbing it back and telling her, "Let me see it." He examined the picture for another second or two before flipping the page and looking at something else that made him chuckle, with even his lawyer breaking out into a smirk before she took the papers back. It's unclear what the photos were of.

Bill Clinton Testifies About Viral Hot Tub Photo

Source: department of justice The former POTUS was grilled about a photo in the Epstein files that pictured him in a hot tub.

As OK! reported, the ex-president, 79, was seen in numerous photos included in the Epstein files, with some showing him socializing with the late pedophile and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, 64. One viral snap depicted Clinton relaxing in a hot tub with a woman whose face is blocked out. He stated he was "almost sure" the photo was taken in Brunei in 2000 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference.

Source: department of justice The politician said he 'would have turned' in Jeffrey Epstein himself if he knew about his s-- crimes.

However, he said he had "no idea" who the woman with him was. "I think everybody there was part of our party," the father-of-one stated. "It was late at night, and I should — I also believe that there was a Secret Service agent there at the other end of the pool."

Source: department of justice Bill Clinton testified that he was unaware of Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Clinton insisted he "did" and "saw nothing wrong" when he was friends with Epstein, noting he cut ties with him even before the financier was convicted on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008. Before his hearing started, he expressed in a personal statement, "As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals."

The Former President Condemned Wife Hillary's Subpoena

Source: mega Bill Clinton slammed the committee for subpoenaing wife Hillary Clinton, as she had no relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.