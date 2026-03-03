Bill Clinton Laughs and Smiles While Looking at Photos During Jeffrey Epstein Deposition Before His Lawyer Snatches Them Away: Watch
March 3 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Bill Clinton and his lawyer shared a laugh when he testified at the Friday, February 27, deposition over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
In video footage from the lengthy meeting, the former president was sitting at the table when he noticed a photo printed on a piece of paper.
Bill Clinton Chuckles at Deposition Photo
Clinton leaned in and stared at the image for several seconds before his lawyer took it from him — but he responded by grabbing it back and telling her, "Let me see it."
He examined the picture for another second or two before flipping the page and looking at something else that made him chuckle, with even his lawyer breaking out into a smirk before she took the papers back.
It's unclear what the photos were of.
Bill Clinton Testifies About Viral Hot Tub Photo
As OK! reported, the ex-president, 79, was seen in numerous photos included in the Epstein files, with some showing him socializing with the late pedophile and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, 64.
One viral snap depicted Clinton relaxing in a hot tub with a woman whose face is blocked out. He stated he was "almost sure" the photo was taken in Brunei in 2000 during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference.
- Hillary Clinton Storms Out of Epstein Deposition After Lauren Boebert Admits to Taking a Secret Photo of Her: Watch the Fiery Moment
- Bill Clinton Defends Wife Hillary at His Jeffrey Epstein Deposition, Declares It 'Was Simply Not Right' for Her to Be Subpoenaed
- Bill Clinton Grilled About Infamous Photos of Him in Hot Tub With Unidentified Woman
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, he said he had "no idea" who the woman with him was.
"I think everybody there was part of our party," the father-of-one stated. "It was late at night, and I should — I also believe that there was a Secret Service agent there at the other end of the pool."
Clinton insisted he "did" and "saw nothing wrong" when he was friends with Epstein, noting he cut ties with him even before the financier was convicted on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.
Before his hearing started, he expressed in a personal statement, "As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals."
The Former President Condemned Wife Hillary's Subpoena
Elsewhere in his address, he shamed the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee for subpoenaing wife Hillary Clinton, who had her deposition one day prior.
"Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein," he insisted. "She has no memory of meeting him. She neither traveled with him or visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,0000, including her was simply not right."