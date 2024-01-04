Bill Clinton Preferred 'Younger Girls,' According to Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Documents
Former President Bill Clinton has been implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to newly released documents related to the lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Epstein's former accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The documents reveal allegations made by Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg during her deposition, stating that the convicted s-- criminal had claimed that Clinton preferred "younger girls."
The deposition was part of a motion filed by Giuffre to depose additional witnesses, where she justified calling Clinton due to his "close personal relationship" with Epstein. However, Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Urena, denied the allegations and stated that Clinton and Epstein did not have a close personal relationship.
Urena referred to a previous statement made by Clinton in 2019, in which he stated that he last had contact with Epstein 20 years ago.
The former president has not been officially accused of any improper behavior in relation to Epstein.
The documents were unsealed as part of a 2015 lawsuit between Giuffre and Maxwell, with the court ordering the release of dozens of documents containing the names of individuals connected to Epstein.
Clinton was among the names that were unsealed, although some names remain under seal to protect minor victims and individuals who were wrongly identified.
As OK! previously reported, the release of over 150 names associated with Epstein that were set to be released at the beginning of the year was postponed after a John Doe involved in the New York case filed a 30-day extension request.
This individual expressed concerns about their personal safety and requested to maintain their anonymity. The court also allowed Doe's counsel to submit any additional factual support for the contention that unsealing the records could put their client at risk.
The case between Giuffre and Maxwell has shed light on the extensive operations conducted by Epstein and his associates, revealing a web of exploitation and abuse.
Epstein died in jail just before his trial in 2019. There has been a lot of speculation revolving around the convicted pedophile's death, with many conspiracy theorists and online sleuths questioning whether or not it was suicide or something else.
According to a report released on June 27, a "combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures" by prison staff at Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York made it possible for Epstein to hang himself in his jail cell in August 2019.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence on charges that include s-- trafficking and conspiracy.
