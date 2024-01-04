Bill Clinton Preferred 'Younger Girls,' According to Newly Released Jeffrey Epstein Documents

The deposition was part of a motion filed by Giuffre to depose additional witnesses, where she justified calling Clinton due to his "close personal relationship" with Epstein. However, Clinton's spokesperson, Angel Urena, denied the allegations and stated that Clinton and Epstein did not have a close personal relationship.

Urena referred to a previous statement made by Clinton in 2019, in which he stated that he last had contact with Epstein 20 years ago.

The former president has not been officially accused of any improper behavior in relation to Epstein.