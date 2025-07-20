or
Article continues below advertisement
Bill Clinton Sent 'Warm and Gushing Letter' to Jeffrey Epstein for 50th Birthday

photo of Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Bill Clinton is known to have been affiliated with Jeffrey Epstein long before the financier's death in 2019.

By:

July 20 2025, Updated 2:55 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton has been named as a contributor to Jeffrey Epstein’s book of letters for the s-- offender’s 50th birthday in 2003.

The leather-bound, gold-embossed album of letters from high-profile affiliates of the financier was put together by his longtime lover and right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton, who is believed to be on Epstein’s list of clients after boarding the Lolita Express on countless occasions, allegedly embossed his letter and wrote, “From the desk of William Jefferson Clinton.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton's Letter to Jeffrey Epstein Was One of 'Profuse Admiration'

image of Ghislaine Maxwell took two years to prep Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book.
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell took two years to prep Jeffrey Epstein's 50th birthday book.

According to an insider, the former president’s birthday shoutout was one of enthusiastic praise for Epstein. “Bill Clinton wrote a warm and gushing letter,” said the source. “It was one page and profuse in its admiration for Jeffrey.”

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida for her affiliation with Epstein’s underage s-- scheme, allegedly prepped the gift for Epstein two years before his milestone birthday on January 20, 2003.

“Ghislaine asked everyone they knew and that included presidents, princes and kings,” the source told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Contributors to Jeffrey Epstein's 50th Birthday Book

image of Prince Andrew is believed to have contributed a letter for Jeffrey Epstein's birthday.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew is believed to have contributed a letter for Jeffrey Epstein's birthday.

In addition to Clinton, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are said to have contributed letters for the infamous book. Harvard scholar Henry Rosovsky, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and computer pioneer Marvin Minsky also sent their regards for Epstein’s 50th. Even the financier’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz wrote a letter for his client.

The whereabouts of Epstein’s birthday book are unknown; however, it is said to have been seized during the raids of the financier’s homes in Florida and New York, where Maxwell kept evidence of her and Epstein’s many holidays together and visits to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Letter to Jeffrey Epstein

image of Donald Trump reportedly drew Jeffrey Epstein a picture of a naked woman.
Source: mega

Donald Trump reportedly drew Jeffrey Epstein a picture of a naked woman.

Claims about Clinton’s letter for Epstein come after President Donald Trump’s handwritten birthday note for his former friend was revealed.

Trump reportedly drew Epstein a picture of a naked woman and wrote, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Donald Trump Sues the 'Wall Street Journal'

image of The president has sued the 'Wall Street Journal' for claiming he wrote Jeffrey Epstein a birthday note.
Source: mega

The president has sued the 'Wall Street Journal' for claiming he wrote Jeffrey Epstein a birthday note.

The president has since denied his contribution to the 2003 book, saying, “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

Trump has since sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion after they implicated him in the scandalous leather-bound gift for Epstein, who committed suicide by hanging himself in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting his s-- trafficking trial.

