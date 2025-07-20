Bill Clinton Sent 'Warm and Gushing Letter' to Jeffrey Epstein for 50th Birthday
Former President of the United States Bill Clinton has been named as a contributor to Jeffrey Epstein’s book of letters for the s-- offender’s 50th birthday in 2003.
The leather-bound, gold-embossed album of letters from high-profile affiliates of the financier was put together by his longtime lover and right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell.
Clinton, who is believed to be on Epstein’s list of clients after boarding the Lolita Express on countless occasions, allegedly embossed his letter and wrote, “From the desk of William Jefferson Clinton.”
Bill Clinton's Letter to Jeffrey Epstein Was One of 'Profuse Admiration'
According to an insider, the former president’s birthday shoutout was one of enthusiastic praise for Epstein. “Bill Clinton wrote a warm and gushing letter,” said the source. “It was one page and profuse in its admiration for Jeffrey.”
Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida for her affiliation with Epstein’s underage s-- scheme, allegedly prepped the gift for Epstein two years before his milestone birthday on January 20, 2003.
“Ghislaine asked everyone they knew and that included presidents, princes and kings,” the source told a news outlet.
Contributors to Jeffrey Epstein's 50th Birthday Book
In addition to Clinton, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are said to have contributed letters for the infamous book. Harvard scholar Henry Rosovsky, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and computer pioneer Marvin Minsky also sent their regards for Epstein’s 50th. Even the financier’s lawyer Alan Dershowitz wrote a letter for his client.
The whereabouts of Epstein’s birthday book are unknown; however, it is said to have been seized during the raids of the financier’s homes in Florida and New York, where Maxwell kept evidence of her and Epstein’s many holidays together and visits to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle.
Donald Trump's Letter to Jeffrey Epstein
Claims about Clinton’s letter for Epstein come after President Donald Trump’s handwritten birthday note for his former friend was revealed.
Trump reportedly drew Epstein a picture of a naked woman and wrote, “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”
Donald Trump Sues the 'Wall Street Journal'
The president has since denied his contribution to the 2003 book, saying, “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”
Trump has since sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion after they implicated him in the scandalous leather-bound gift for Epstein, who committed suicide by hanging himself in his jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting his s-- trafficking trial.