Bill Clinton Sent 'Warm and Gushing Letter' to Jeffrey Epstein for 50th Birthday

Former President of the United States Bill Clinton has been named as a contributor to Jeffrey Epstein’s book of letters for the s-- offender’s 50th birthday in 2003.

The leather-bound, gold-embossed album of letters from high-profile affiliates of the financier was put together by his longtime lover and right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Clinton, who is believed to be on Epstein’s list of clients after boarding the Lolita Express on countless occasions, allegedly embossed his letter and wrote, “From the desk of William Jefferson Clinton.”