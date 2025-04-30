NEWS Virginia Giuffre's Pre-Suicide Secrets: Epstein Accuser Claimed 'Sleaze Dog' Bill Clinton Visited 'Orgy Island' With '2 Young Girls' Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre died by suicide at age 41 on Friday, April 25.

Virginia Giuffre tried to expose Bill Clinton more than a decade before her devastating suicide. During a 2011 interview with lawyer Jack Scarola, the late alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein accused the former Democratic president of taking a scandalous trip to the dead disgraced pedophile's "orgy island" with "two young girls" in 2002.

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre claimed Bill Clinton traveled to Epstein's 'orgy island' with 'two young girls' in 2002.

In the interview obtained and resurfaced by RadarOnline.com after Giuffre's passing, the troubled woman recalled a time she ran into Clinton at one of the many villas on Epstein’s U.S. Virgin Islands estate, where she claimed group s-- was a "regular occurrence." "I remember asking Jeffrey 'what's Bill Clinton doing here' kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said 'well he owes me a favor,'" she detailed more than 10 years before tragically taking her own life.

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre claimed Jeffrey Epstein said Bill Clinton 'owed him a favor.'

"He never told me what favors they were," Giuffre admitted. "I never knew. I didn't know if he was serious. It was just a joke. He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They're all in each other's pockets." Giuffre claimed Clinton was with "two young girls that I could identify" as they were among Epstein's girlfriends who frequently fueled his shameful sexual fantasies.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison in 2019.

"I never really knew them well anyway. It was just two girls from New York," she clarified before providing a glimpse inside Epstein's private Boeing 727 jet — which she said featured a special bed that allowed for mile-high intimacy. "It was a lot of the same things that went down on the ground. There would be sexual conduct; there would be foreplay," Epstein's alleged "s-- slave" described. "There was a bed in there, so we could basically re-enact exactly what happened in the house. It would start off with massaging or we would start off with foreplay."

Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/Instagram Virginia Giuffre claimed she was Jeffrey Epstein's 's-- slave.'

Giuffre confessed: "Sometimes it would lead to, you know, orgies." While Clinton previously claimed he only flew on Epstein's charter plane four times, Giuffre alleged the "sleaze dog" had actually taken 27 trips with the convicted pedophile.

A spokesperson for Clinton attempted to deny Giuffre's story several years before her death, though the suicide victim's claims have resurfaced after her passing. In 2020, Clinton's rep Angel Ureña shut down the allegations in a statement to Newsweek, insisting: "He'd not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade. Well before his terrible crimes came to light."