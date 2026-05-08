'Frail' Bill Clinton, 79, Sparks Health Concerns During Rare Appearance in NYC After Epstein Deposition

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Bill Clinton's appearance in Brooklyn, N.Y., this week is raising questions about his health. According to an outlet, the ex-president, 79, looked "frail" and seemingly "struggled to speak" while addressing a crowd at an event marking the expansion of a men's addiction rehabilitation facility on Wednesday, May 6. An "unsteady" Clinton's "head slightly wobbled as he spoke," the report detailed.

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Bill Clinton Was Seen With a Defibrillator Last Year

Source: mega The ex-POTUS sported a facial bandage last November.

In footage obtained by the New York Post, the former commander-in-chief's face appeared gaunt and his voice sounded noticeably hoarse. This isn't the first time Clinton has sparked concerns about his health — he was notably spotted with a bandage on his nose last fall as he cheered on his daughter, Chelsea Clinton, at the TCS New York City Marathon. Bill was also photographed in the Hamptons last summer carrying a defibrillator used to shock the heart in an emergency and monitor patients with a high risk of cardiac arrest.

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Bill Clinton Testified About Jeffrey Epstein Ties in February

Source: house oversight committee Bill Clinton was grilled about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in February.

The former POTUS' appearance on Wednesday comes months after he denied accusations of wrongdoing in connection to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein during a deposition before Congress on February 27. Bill rejected allegations that he was aware of the late s-- offender's crimes, despite appearing in photos uncovered in the Epstein files released by the Department of Justice in December 2025.

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'I Saw Nothing, and I Did Nothing Wrong'

Source: mega The politician insisted he 'did nothing wrong.'

"No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos," Bill said in his opening statement in February. "I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do," he declared. "I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong." Bill also asserted that if he "had any inkling of what he [Jeffrey] was doing," he "would have turned him in [him]self and led the call for justice for his crimes."

Source: house oversight committee Bill Clinton claimed he was not 'suspicious' of the predator when they were friends.