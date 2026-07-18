Bill Cosby's Health Woes Explained: Inside Disgraced Comedian's Lonely Last Days After 3 Years in Prison

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Bill Cosby's health has reportedly taken a downward turn five years after he was released from prison. The disgraced comedian served nearly three years of a three-to-10-year state prison sentence after he was convicted of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He was incarcerated at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Pennsylvania from September 2018 until June 2021, when the state's highest court overturned his conviction on sexual assault charges. In March, Cosby was found liable for drugging and sexually assaulting former waitress Donna Motsinger in 1972. He was also denied a new trial in May. The Cosby Show actor was scheduled to sit for depositions after losing the latest lawsuit, but the ailing star missed both dates due to his reported declining health. Here's what is known about Cosby's medical condition so far.

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Bill Cosby Is Dealing With 'Age-Related Health Issues'

Source: MEGA Bill Cosby missed deposition hearings on June 23 and 24.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Cosby's lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, explained the former TV star missed the deposition hearings due to his "disabilities, age-related health issues, and related logistical challenges that could not be avoided." She also revealed Cosby is "legally blind" and has "a variety of health issues, including significant mobility limitations," making travel for in-person legal proceedings difficult. "[Cosby] must be accompanied by a male assistant at all times to ensure his safety and to help with basic needs like using the restroom," Bonjean added. Prior to the disclosure of his health struggles, Cosby's June deposition was canceled because he was reportedly "not available on the scheduled days."

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Bill Cosby Is Said to Be 'Overall Healthy' Despite Being Completely Blind

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Source: MEGA Bill Cosby turned 89 on July 12.

A source told The New York Post that while Cosby is "still completely blind," the scandal-plagued comic is "overall healthy." "He has normal elderly issues," the insider said, noting he had "some heart issues" in the past. "He seems to be very healthy." According to the source, Cosby now relies heavily on his wife, Camille, for care and support. "All of his friends that he would call and check on at least once a month or sometimes twice a month are gone," they continued. Cosby's advancing age, financial strain and health issues have also affected how he celebrates his birthday, resulting in small affairs instead of "extravagant" parties. The insider told The New York Post, "[Cosby is] still cracking jokes. He's not doing comedy on the stage, but he's doing comedy from the living room."

Bill Cosby Underwent 'Life-Sustaining' Surgeries While Serving His Prison Sentence

Source: MEGA The disgraced comedian was released from prison in June 2021.