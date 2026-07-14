Ailing Bill Cosby, 89, Misses Multiple Deposition Dates Over 'Age-Related Health Issues' Amid Ongoing Assault Allegations

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Bill Cosby missed deposition hearings on June 23 and June 24 due to the ailing comedian's declining health. Cosby, 89, was being deposed after losing a recent lawsuit that was filed against him for alleged sexual assault. His lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, told the court her client was unable to proceed with his latest deposition due to "disabilities, age-related health issues and related logistical challenges that could not be avoided."

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Why Did Bill Cosby Miss His Deposition?

Source: MEGA Bill Cosby missed two deposition dates due to ongoing health issues.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Bonjean revealed Cosby is now "legally blind" and suffers from "significant mobility limitations," which would make attending a hearing exceedingly difficult. "[Cosby] must be accompanied by a male assistant at all times to ensure his safety and to help with basic needs like using the restroom," Bonjean added. Before his health struggles came to light, Cosby's June deposition was canceled because he was reportedly "not available on the scheduled days."

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Source: MEGA Bill Cosby is now 'legally blind' amid health struggles.

Cosby has been embroiled in legal troubles for decades, with the disgraced The Cosby Show actor being denied a new trial in May 2026. The hearing would have allowed Cosby to defend himself once again against Donna Motsinger's sexual assault allegations. Motsinger accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in 1972. She was awarded $19 million in March 2026 after filing the lawsuit against him. "It has been 54 years to get justice, and I know it’s not complete for the rest of the women, but I hope it helps them a little bit," she told the New York Times at the time. Bonjean and Cosby, however, plan to appeal. "I was obviously disappointed in the decision, but we believe we have a strong appeal and we’ll pursue that," Bonjean said.

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How Long Was Bill Cosby in Jail?

Source: MEGA Bill Cosby spent three years in jail after being convicted of sexual assault.

In addition, Andrea Constand accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2004, but it took more than a decade for her case to get off the ground. After mistrials and a civil lawsuit, Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in April 2018 and sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Cosby spent three years in prison between 2018 and 2021. The verdict was overturned in September 2021 after judges determined the star had fallen victim to a "due process violation."

Source: MEGA Nearly 60 women came forward to make accusations against Bill Cosby.