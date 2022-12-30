Disgraced Comic Bill Cosby Announces He'll Start Touring In 2023: 'There's So Much Fun To Be Had In This Storytelling That I Do'

Nearly two years after Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction was overturned, the disgraced comic revealed he's hoping to perform again.

On Wednesday, December 28, Cosby — who has been accused of rape, sexual assault and child sex abuse and other acts of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women — made a surprise appearance on radio program “WGH Talk,” where he told host Scott Spears that “yes,” he plans on touring in 2023.