OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bill Cosby
OK LogoNEWS

Disgraced Comic Bill Cosby Announces He'll Start Touring In 2023: 'There's So Much Fun To Be Had In This Storytelling That I Do'

cosby
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 29 2022, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Nearly two years after Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction was overturned, the disgraced comic revealed he's hoping to perform again.

On Wednesday, December 28, Cosby — who has been accused of rape, sexual assault and child sex abuse and other acts of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women — made a surprise appearance on radio program “WGH Talk,” where he told host Scott Spears that “yes,” he plans on touring in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
screen shot at pm
Source: Mega

"When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” explained the former sitcom icon, who was released from prison in June 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court determined his due process rights had been violated during his conviction. "There's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after the chat, Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed the ‘80s TV staple was putting these desires into action, the comic purportedly “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

BILL COSBY FACING LAWSUIT FROM FIVE WOMEN ALLEGING SEXUAL ASSAULT

Despite Cosby’s decision to reenter the limelight, it seems his wife, Camille Cosby, was the first of likely many women to contest his choice of getting back on the road.

screen shot at pm
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

"Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated disaster, sparking protests and turning their lives into a circus again," spilled an insider close with the infamous actor, claiming The Cosby Show alum reportedly has a much more positive idea of his public persona.

"Bill has it in his head the public still adores him and is waiting for him to make a comeback — and that frustrates Camille no end," they continued.

Despite his wife’s protests, it seems Cosby’s attempted comeback was years in the making.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK! Magazine

"He has been working on new materials while incarcerated," Wyatt explained shorty after Cosby was released from prison, claiming the star was in the early stages of working on a documentary for a "major production company and network."

THE RISE & FALL OF DISGRACED TV DAD BILL COSBY EXAMINED IN NEW DOCUMENTARY BY W. KAMAU BELL AFTER CONVICTED ABUSER SET FREE

Radar Online reported on Cosby’s upcoming comedy tour.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.