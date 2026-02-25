BREAKING NEWS Bill Gates Shockingly Admits to Having Affairs With 2 Russian Women After Epstein Files Expose STD Claim: 'It Was a Huge Mistake' Source: MEGA Bill Gates came clean about his bombshell affairs exposed in the Epstein files. Rebecca Friedman Feb. 25 2026, Published 9:39 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Bill Gates has come clean about two affairs he had with Russian women during a shocking speech addressing his past friendship with late child predator Jeffrey Epstein. The billionaire surprisingly confessed to his infidelity while speaking at a Gates Foundation company town hall on Tuesday, February 24, admitting: "It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein." "I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made," the Microsoft co-founder, 70, continued, according to a recording obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

Bill Gates Denies 'Spending Time' With Jeffrey Epstein's Victims

Source: MEGA Bill Gates did not address claims he contracted an STD from 'Russian girls.'

While Gates was candid about once being close to Epstein, he denied any wrongdoing or awareness of "illicit" behavior occurring during his time hanging out with the disgraced financier — who died by suicide while awaiting trial for s-- trafficking in 2019. "To be clear, I never spent any time with victims, the women around him," Gates insisted. A Gates Foundation spokesperson informed the WSJ that the wealthy philanthropist holds town hall meetings with staff members twice a year, noting Gates "spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions" when addressing his employees on Tuesday.

'I Did Have Affairs'

Source: MEGA Bill Gates admitted to his affairs during a February 24 Gates Foundation company town hall.

“I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities," Gates confessed nearly one month after a Friday, January 30, release of Epstein files exposed an unsent email that accused the businessman of contracting a sexually transmitted disease through his sexual relations with two "Russian girls." While Gates owned up to cheating, he did not address the STD claims during his town hall. He previously slammed the STD allegations in a February 4 interview with 9 News Australia.

Bill Gates Allegedly Contracted an STD During His Affairs

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein claimed Bill Gates had an STD in a 2013 email.

Gates’ alleged STD was revealed in a message sent by Epstein to the software mogul in 2013. "TO add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----," one note read.

Jeffrey Epstein Claimed to Help Bill Gates 'Get Drugs'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein appeared upset with Bill Gates in unsent emails from 2013.