Bill Gates Shockingly Admits to Having Affairs With 2 Russian Women After Epstein Files Expose STD Claim: 'It Was a Huge Mistake'
Feb. 25 2026, Published 9:39 a.m. ET
Bill Gates has come clean about two affairs he had with Russian women during a shocking speech addressing his past friendship with late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The billionaire surprisingly confessed to his infidelity while speaking at a Gates Foundation company town hall on Tuesday, February 24, admitting: "It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein."
"I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made," the Microsoft co-founder, 70, continued, according to a recording obtained by The Wall Street Journal.
Bill Gates Denies 'Spending Time' With Jeffrey Epstein's Victims
While Gates was candid about once being close to Epstein, he denied any wrongdoing or awareness of "illicit" behavior occurring during his time hanging out with the disgraced financier — who died by suicide while awaiting trial for s-- trafficking in 2019.
"To be clear, I never spent any time with victims, the women around him," Gates insisted.
A Gates Foundation spokesperson informed the WSJ that the wealthy philanthropist holds town hall meetings with staff members twice a year, noting Gates "spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions" when addressing his employees on Tuesday.
'I Did Have Affairs'
“I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities," Gates confessed nearly one month after a Friday, January 30, release of Epstein files exposed an unsent email that accused the businessman of contracting a sexually transmitted disease through his sexual relations with two "Russian girls."
While Gates owned up to cheating, he did not address the STD claims during his town hall. He previously slammed the STD allegations in a February 4 interview with 9 News Australia.
Bill Gates Allegedly Contracted an STD During His Affairs
Gates’ alleged STD was revealed in a message sent by Epstein to the software mogul in 2013.
"TO add insult to the injury you them [sic] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p----," one note read.
Jeffrey Epstein Claimed to Help Bill Gates 'Get Drugs'
Other emails written by Epstein were never sent, with one stating: "I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill... In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing (sic) that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal.”
"From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of s-- with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge touramnts (sic), as I am a medial doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability," the message continued.